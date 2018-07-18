Overview of Verification Testing



Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

Toyota City, Japan, July 18, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota), with Toyota City, is to start Japan's first verification testing for road maintenance inspections using vehicle data obtained from connected cars, beginning August 1.The verification testing will enable assessment of whether the degree of road deterioration index values computed from the car's behavior data and actual road conditions are consistent, and validate these findings on more typical regional roads. Toyota also aims to further advance its technology toward supporting administrative services that implement road maintenance and inspection work in Toyota City more accurately and appropriately.The roles of each party participating in the verification testing will be as follows:- Toyota CityIn addition to providing road surface information collected through routine inspections and road patrols, Toyota City will carry out discussions on the feasibility of applying this technology to road maintenance inspection work.- Toyota Motor CorporationToyota will extract vehicle data (traffic information probe data and vehicle behavior data) obtained by connected cars and perform big data analysis with its proprietary Mobility Service Platform (MSPF). While providing road deterioration information, Toyota will also analyze the data's correlation to actual conditions.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_ToyotaOverviewVerificationTesting.jpgOverview of Verification TestingUnderstanding road conditions ensures day-to-day convenience, as well as safety and security, for example, realizing preventative measures against accidents and the ability to secure evacuation routes in the event of a disaster.Toyota currently offers a Passable Route Map that provides real-time information on safe routes during disasters in Japan using data analytics based on telematics-equipped vehicles. With the forthcoming verification testing, Toyota aims to continue developing technology that analyzes vehicle behavior information, to succeed in digitizing road surface deterioration and toward continuing development in practical uses of this technology.Moving forward, Toyota will continue developing town and road technology using connected cars, to actively support the work of local governments.(1) As of July 18 (according to Toyota Motor Corporation)About ToyotaToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: ToyotaContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.