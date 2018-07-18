Over 30 BE@RBRICKS with Brand New Summer Looks & Giant "Sand Sculpture" BE@RBRICK Gathering at "Ocean Terminal Deck" of Harbour City

You can enjoy the stunning view of Victoria Harbour and sun bathing together with BE@RBRICKS

Harbour City launches the "BE@RBRICK SUMMER CHILL" Limited Edition Premiums



HONG KONG, July 18, 2018 - (Media OutReach) - The BE@RBRICK crew is back in Hong Kong again this summer! Harbour City shopping mall transforms "Ocean Terminal Deck", the latest tourist attraction and observation deck in Hong Kong located at Ocean Terminal of Harbour City, into a "Beach" from 5th Jul to 5th Aug, 2018; and invites over 30 BE@RBRICKS with 8 brand new summer looks to join the beach party. The BE@RBRICKS also help to build two over 4-meter-tall Giant "Sand Sculpture" BE@RBRICKS, including one 7000% BE@RBRICK who greets all visitors at 2 sides of Victoria Harbour; and one 8000% BE@RBRICK lying on the grand steps to enjoy sun bathing. Let's join our Summer Party together and enjoy the sunshine with stunning Victoria Harbour view!"BE@RBRICK SUMMER CHILL" Summer Party at Harbour City: https://youtu.be/vgOBZu-DtLg1. "BE@RBRICK SUMMER CHILL" Summer Party at Harbour CityThis Summer, Harbour City transforms "Ocean Terminal Deck" into a "Beach" and invites over 30 2000% & 3000% BE@RBRICKS with 8 brand new summer looks (including Hawaii Oppa, Bearkini and Diver, etc.) to join the beach party. Some BE@RBRICKS are playing hide-and-seek on the beach while others are enjoying the sun under beach umbrellas. The BE@RBRICKS also beat the heat by building two giant "Sand Sculpture" BE@RBRICKS, including one 7000% (4.9M) BE@RBRICK who sits on the beach to greet all visitors at 2 sides of Victoria Harbour; and one 8000% (5.6M) BE@RBRICK who lies on the grand steps of the Ocean terminal Deck to enjoy sun bathing with stunning Victoria Harbour view.Date: 5/7 - 5/8/2018Time: 10am - 8pmVenue: Ocean Terminal Deck, Harbour City (Rooftop of Ocean Terminal New Extension Building)2. BE@RBRICK TUCK SHOP - First Launch of BE@RBRICK x isee isee Jumbo Ice PopCool down at the BE@RBRICK TUCK SHOP with a series of Harbour City X BE@RBRICK limited edition premiums, including BE@RBRICK x ISEE iSEE Jumbo Ice Pop (Price: HK$60), Jumbo Ice Pop Mold (Price: HK$150), Fresh Juice (Price: HK$40), Beach Towel (Price: HK$120) and Swim Ring (Price: HK$120); all premiums will keep you feeling summertime cool even when the temperatures continue to rise.3. Redemption of Harbour City X BE@RBRICK limited edition premiumsDuring the promotional period from 7 Jul - 5 Aug, 2018 (Every Sat & Sun), customers can get the chance to redeem one BE@RBRICK Towel or BE@RBRICK Swim Ring with same-day spending of HK$3,000 or above by electronic payment (limited to credit card / EPS / Octopus) at any Harbour City retail and F&B outlet.4. BE@RBRICK Summer Chill Game FunIt's time for Summer Water Fun! Let's make a splash with various summer-perfect BE@RBRICK water games with your kids and family. You can also have chance to win adult/kids T-shirt and a set of summer-look BE@RBRICK stickers that are Not for Sale!Date: 7/7 - 5/8/2018 (Every SAT & SUN)Time: 2pm - 7pmVenue: Ocean Terminal Deck, Harbour CityGame Card & Gift Redemption Venue: BE@RBRICK Tuck Shop, Ocean Terminal Deck, Harbour CityParticipation Methods:Customers are eligible to redeem one game card by any one of the following methods.1) Cash Payment: HK$402) Presentation of a single machine-printed receipt* on the same-day with purchase of HK$200 or above at Harbour City retail, F&B outlet or BE@RBRICK Tuck Shop.5. Summer Water Play PartyVarious performers are creating big splashes of fun this Summer with Water Play Party every weekend! The party includes water drums, bubbles and plenty of water to help guests stay cool in the Summer heat.Date: 7/7 - 5/8/2018 (Every SAT & SUN)Time: 5:30pm & 6:30pmVenue: Grand Steps, Ocean Terminal Deck, Harbour CityAccess to Ocean Terminal Deck- Walk through the end of LCX, 3/F, Ocean Terminal to New Extension Building in Ocean Terminal and take the escalator to R/F- Walk through 6/F, Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel to the end of Ocean Terminal Rooftop Car Park- Drop off at the end of Ocean Terminal Rooftop Car ParkEnquiry: (852) 2118 8666Website: www.harbourcity.com.hkFacebook / Instagram / twitter: hcbearbrick hcart harbourcityDownload more videos & photos: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/2k2psyh0cwdthz6/AAC_HtyS-T8MXyPYkorZY-Uma?dl=0Media Enquiry: Harbour City Estate LimitedMr. Andrew Yeung, Tel:(852) 2118 8674, Email: andrewyeung@harbourcity.com.hkMs. Florence Man, Tel:(852) 2118 8623, Email: florenceman@harbourcity.com.hkSource: Harbour City Estates LimitedCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.