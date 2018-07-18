NEW INSTRUMENT AVAILABLE - 18.07.2018;Das Instrument MGNK DE000A2LQ900 MOLOGEN AG KONV. EQUITY hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 18.07.2018: CONTINUOUS TRADING WITH AUCTIONS, PAG GER0, SettlCurr EUR, CCP Y



The instrument MGNK DE000A2LQ900 MOLOGEN AG KONV. EQUITY has its first trading date on 18.07.2018: CONTINUOUS TRADING WITH AUCTIONS, PAG GER0, SettlCurr EUR, CCP Y