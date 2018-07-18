Hitachi Ltd Corporate Communications Tel: +81-3-3258-1111

Milan, Italy, July 18, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Rail Italy signed a contract worth 87 million euro for the supply of 12 Leonardo metro trains, destined for Milan Metro Line 2.These units are in addition to the 60 trains already ordered by Azienda Trasporti Milanesi (ATM) as part of a framework agreement entered into in 2012Like the trains already in service on Lines 1 and 2 of the Milan metro system, the new vehicles are based on state-of-the-art technology and safety standards. The metro trains are at forefront for passenger comfort, and have an innovative "open-space" design which provides passengers with an uninterrupted view from the end to the front of the train. The metro train is equipped with structures and bogies to ensure smooth running, full integral summer / winter air conditioning system, vandal-resistant walls and a video surveillance system featuring continuous image recording of the passenger compartment. Great attention was also paid to the train's design, with input from industry experts, tailored to the customer's requirements.Deliveries of the 12 trains, that will be manufactured at Hitachi Rail's plants at Reggio Calabria and Naples, are due to start in autumn 2019."This new contract - says Maurizio Manfellotto, CEO Hitachi Rail Italy and Group COO Service & Maintenance Hitachi Rail - demonstrates our customer's trust in our company and products. Passengers in Milan have already begun to experience these trains, and we are proud to be able to manufacture a further 12 units to enhance mobility in the city.""Reliability, quality and punctual delivery - says Giuseppe Marino, Group COO, Rolling Stock Hitachi Rail - are drivers of an up-to-date and sustainable mobility. Our trains are characterised by high safety and comfort levels, while the digitalisation of our factories enables optimisation of our time to market. At the same time, our customers can rely on our international, highly professional and competent workforce."About Hitachi Rail Italy S.p.AHitachi Rail Italy is the most important railway vehicle manufacturer in Italy. In November, 2015 it was acquired by Hitachi Rail Europe. The company was originally formed through the merger of well-known Ansaldo Trasporti and Breda Costruzioni Ferroviarie, who brought together over 160 years of expertise in making urban mobility and rail transport a reality. Hitachi Rail Italy has 2,000 employees working in manufacturing plants in Naples, Pistoia, Reggio Calabria, San Francisco and Miami. The products of Hitachi Rail Italy range from High Speed, the ETR1000 high speed train to trams, metros (including driverless), to regional trains: Caravaggio, Vivato and TSR. The vehicles produced by Hitachi Rail Italy operate in over fifteen countries around the world. The company is led by CEO Maurizio Manfellotto. For more information on Hitachi Rail Italy, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachirail.com/.About Hitachi, Ltd.Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges with our talented team and proven experience in global markets. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2014 (ended March 31, 2015) totaled 9,761 billion yen ($81.3 billion). Hitachi is focusing more than ever on the Social Innovation Business, which includes power & infrastructure systems, information & telecommunication systems, construction machinery, high functional materials & components, automotive systems, healthcare and others. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at www.hitachi.com.Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.