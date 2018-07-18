Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-07-18 / 10:13 *Press release* *Wind Farms Sommette and Saint Martin now in operation* *- *Turnkey delivery of 31.85 MW by the PNE Group to investor John Laing - New successes accentuate the Group's good position in the strategic French market Cuxhaven, 18. July 2018 - On schedule, the Husum-based WKN Group has handed over the now operational French wind farms Sommette and Saint Martin, which WKN was responsible for developing, to the investor and new owner John Laing Group plc. The wind farm Sommette-Eaucourt in Picardy in northern France consists of nine wind turbines of the Nordex N117 series. Each turbine was constructed with a nominal output of 2.4 megawatts at a hub height of 91 metres. The expected annual electricity production from the 21.6-megawatt wind farm is around 63 gigawatt hours. Since starting operation in December 2017, the wind farm developed by WKN has been providing around 21,000 French households with environmentally friendly electricity. The Saint Martin l'Ars project, with a total output of 10.25 megawatts, consists of five turbines of the Senvion MM92 series, each with an output of 2.05 megawatts at a hub height of 100 metres, and is located in the Poitou Charentes region in western France. Its expected annual electricity production is around 24 gigawatt hours. Having just started operation, the wind farm is now supplying around 8,000 French households. Gabriel J. Meurer, Chief Financial Officer of WKN AG: "By constructing these two wind farms, we have proved once more that WKN is a competent and reliable partner for all aspects of the value creation chain, from project planning to turnkey delivery." "The further development of our international business is an essential component of our 'ScaleUp' growth strategy. France is an important strategic market for us, in which we have recently been able to expand our project pipeline. Now, another successful completion of two French projects demonstrates that our international strategy is working", added Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE AG. *About the PNE Group* PNE Group, a company operating on an international level with two brands, PNE and WKN, is one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Company has developed to become a "clean energy solutions provider." From initial site exploration and the approval procedure performance to financing and turn-key construction to operation and re-powering, the Company's services encompass all the phases for developing and operating wind farms: based on this strong position, we continue to develop. In addition to wind energy, in the future the Company's offer will include photovoltaic, electricity storage and power-to-gas technologies with a focus on hydrogen. *Contacts for enquiries* *PNE AG* *PNE AG* Rainer Heinsohn Christopher Rodler Head of Corporate Head of Investor Relations Communications Phone: +49 (0) 40 - 879 33 114 Tel: +49(0) 4721 718 453 Fax: +49(0) 4721 718 373 Fax: +49(0) 4721 718 373 Christopher.Rodler(at)pne-ag.com Rainer.Heinsohn(at)pne-ag.com End of Media Release Issuer: PNE AG Key word(s): Energy 2018-07-18 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: PNE AG Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4 27472 Cuxhaven Germany Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06 Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200 E-mail: info@pne-ag.com Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0, WKN: A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG, Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 705655 2018-07-18

