Parker Aerospace, a business unit of Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced it is joining Skywise, Airbus' open digital platform for the aviation industry. Parker will be the first supplier from the United States to sign an Early Adopter Agreement for the Airbus cloud application providing aircraft data analytics. The initiative, a first in the industry, will connect data between Airbus, airlines, and aircraft OEM suppliers like Parker Aerospace.

The aim of the Skywise platform is to create a single access point for Airbus and suppliers to share relevant data, perform powerful data analytics, and make better-informed decisions. Airbus wishes to make aircraft data open and transparent to help airlines become more efficient with savings achieved by reducing operational interruptions, burning less fuel, operating more efficiently, reducing workload, and accommodating third-party services. Skywise contains a broad range of analysis and visualization tools for data modeling, signal analysis, and application creation.

Parker provides a wide array of components to Airbus, including equipment for flight controls, fluid systems, engine sub-systems, hydraulic systems, and fluid conveyance products. As a Skywise early adopter, Parker will be involved in the initial beta phase to test the platform, aggregate data, perform analysis, and identify lessons learned to improve Skywise results.

"We are proud to be an early adopter of Skywise because the platform mirrors Parker's objective to improve customer experience for all products and services that we provide," said Parker Aerospace Vice President of European Programs Ben van Sleeuwen. "Engineering Your Success is the vision of Parker Hannifin, and Skywise provides a robust platform to better understand the interaction between all equipment on the aircraft so we can improve performance. We're excited to participate in this groundbreaking opportunity."

About Parker Aerospace. Parker Aerospace is a global leader in the research, design, integration, manufacture, certification, and lifetime service of flight control, hydraulic, fuel and inerting, fluid conveyance, thermal management, lubrication, and pneumatic systems and components for aerospace and other high-technology markets. The company supports the world's aircraft manufacturers, providing a century of experience and innovation for commercial and military aircraft.

About Parker Hannifin. Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For 100 years the company has engineered the success of its customers in a wide range of diversified industrial and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

