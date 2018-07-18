Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 17-July-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 410.69p INCLUDING current year revenue 416.00p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 406.45p INCLUDING current year revenue 411.76p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---