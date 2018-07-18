Leading Generic Pharmaceutical Company Increases Manufacturing Capacity to Produce and Release Significant Quantities of Scarce Medicines

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (the Hikma Group) (LSE: HIK) (NASDAQ Dubai: HIK) (OTC: HKMPY), the multinational generic pharmaceutical company, announced today that its US business has begun releasing significant quantities of hydromorphone to US hospital customers to help ease a current shortage of injectable opioids used to treat patients.

In response to this shortage, Hikma released more than five million hydromorphone 2ml vials to US hospitals during June, and expects to release another three million vials during July. The current US hospital shortage of injectable opioids used for patient pain management occurred when a significant supplier to the US market temporarily ceased manufacturing.

Daniel Motto, Executive Vice President of Hikma's US Injectables Division, commented: "We continue to prioritize the manufacture of opioid products affected by this shortage including fentanyl, meperidine, morphine and hydromorphone to provide hospitals and doctors with the medicines they need to best treat their patients."

"We have the capacity in our FDA-inspected manufacturing facility in Cherry Hill, New Jersey for all CII opioid injectable products, and believe we can now address the current shortage of these vital and urgently needed medications, pending increased quota allowances from the US Drug Enforcement Administration."

Hikma helps put better health within reach every day for millions of people in more than 50 countries around the world. For 40 years, we've been creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them. We're a global company with a local presence across the United States (US), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Europe, and we use our unique insight and expertise to transform cutting-edge science into innovative solutions that transform people's lives. We're committed to our customers, and the people they care for, and by thinking creatively and acting practically, we provide them with a broad range of branded and non-branded generic medicines. Together, our 8,500 colleagues are helping to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We are a leading licensing partner in the MENA region, and through our venture capital arm, are helping bring innovative health technologies to people around the world. For more information, please visit www.hikma.com.

