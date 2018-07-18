Eelpower Limited has acquired a 20 MW battery storage scheme from Anesco in the U.K. Overall, it plans to invest £500 million in delivering 1 GW of storage capacity by 2022.Eelpower, an independent U.K. provider of flexible energy services, has announced ambitious plans. Having just acquired the 20 MW Rock Farm battery storage scheme from Anesco, it has said it will deploy 1 GW of storage by 2022. The Rock Farm scheme, located in Shropshire, has been connected to the local grid and is owned and operated by Western Power Distribution. Commissioned last month, Anesco developed and constructed the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...