The Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo opened today (18-24 July), concurrently with Hong Kong Book Fair.

At Sports Expo, Safe Archery Fun (5E-E17) exhibits HADO e-sports from Japan.

At Book Fair, Japan Pavilion, KADOKAWA (5E-H04) and Anime Tourism Ass. offer mixed-reality tours of Japanese landmarks from renowned anime.



HONG KONG, July 18, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - The 2nd Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo opened today at the HKCEC. Organised by the HKTDC, the seven-day expo (18-24 July) is held concurrently with the Hong Kong Book Fair. The Expo features over 130 exhibitors showcasing a broad selection of sports and leisure products from more than 160 brands, with more than 50 on-site demonstrations and events. Visitors can visit both fairs with one ticket.Product Demos and New Activities to TrialThis year's Expo features a variety of thematic zones, including Board Games, Fun & Play, Photography World, Outdoor Adventure, Sports Hub, Health & Fitness, and Handicraft Market. Visitors can explore the zones that cater to their interests and shop for a diverse range of products.Exhibitors offer free demonstrations or trials, such as climbing a six-metre-high rock-climbing wall from GoNature HK, with coaches providing guidance and teaching basic climbing techniques as well as safety measures on-site. In addition to trainers demonstrating various fitness routines, exhibitor Street Workout Hong Kong will hold the Hong Kong qualifying competitions for the Street Workout Freestyle (21 July) and Power & Strength (22 July) World Championships at the fairground. Exhibitor Safe Archery Fun introduces HADO, an emerging e-sport from Japan that combines augmented reality and wearable technology to offer a virtual dodgeball-like game.The Hong Kong Tourism Board brings visitors even more e-sport experience by offering games in different formats for trial. Other demonstrations, experiential activities and games available for free trial include football, cycling, archery, Krav Maga, dragon boat rowing machines workout and a gigantic board game. There are also photography seminars.Apart from exhibitors' comprehensive offerings, the expo features a range of other attractive on-site activities, including artistic cycling, rope skipping, football demonstrations, weightlifting introduction and competitions, as well as daily lucky draws.Sharing Sessions with Star AthletesLocal star athletes will host sharing sessions during the Expo. Chan Yuen-ting, the first female coach of a professional men's football team in Hong Kong; Steve Lo, Hong Kong's first Marathon Grand Slam winner; Wong Hiu-ying, the first Hong Kong gymnast to create an internationally recognised gymnastic move; Ada Tsang, the first Hong Kong female to summit Mount Everest; Fung Wah-tim, a marathon coach; Chan Ka-ho and Yiu Kit-ching, Hong Kong Athletic Team members; and Lisa Cheng, a rock climber, will share stories about their athletic careers.The fourth day (21 July) of the fair will feature a National Geographic Photography Forum titled "The 300,000-kilometer Photo-shooting Project", where host Ivan Tsoi, Operation Director (HK) of National Geographic magazine, and photographer Eddy Li will exchange photography tips and stories.Japan Pavilion at Book FairNext to the Expo is the Hong Kong Book Fair's Japan Pavilion, where KADOKAWA Corporation, one of Japan's four largest publishers, stages a mini-exhibition of film director Mamoru Hosoda's works. It also collaborates with the Anime Tourism Association to offer mixed-reality tours of 88 Japanese landmarks featured in renowned anime.Japan National Tourism Organisation partners with 17 cities and prefectures to introduce Japanese culture, landmarks, food and leisure attractions, as well as offering kimono try-ons and cultural performances.One Ticket, Two FairsThe HKTDC continues to offer the "one ticket, two fairs" arrangement, offering Visitors, especially youths, a range of excellent summertime activities to cultivate their diverse interests in reading, sports, outdoor activities and handicrafts.Tickets at Hong Kong Ticketing and designated 7-Eleven and Circle K stores. Visitors can also purchase tickets at the fairground ticket office. Tickets at Hong Kong Ticketing and designated 7-Eleven and Circle K stores. Visitors can also purchase tickets at the fairground ticket office. Admission e-tickets also available via Tap & Go mobile wallet and the Octopus App, visit Tap & Go and Octopus websites.Websites:Sports & Leisure Expo: http://www.hktdc.com/hksportsleisureexpo/enHong Kong Book Fair: http://www.hkbookfair.com/enPhoto download: https://bit.ly/2uG2DfVAbout HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. Source: HKTDC