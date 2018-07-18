sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,00 Euro		0,00
-66,67 %
WKN: A2LQUH ISIN: DE000A2LQUH0 Ticker-Symbol: CC1R 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG BZR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG BZR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,00
0,001
15:05