Folgendes Bezugsrecht hat am 19.07.2018 den letzten Handelstag:



The following issue right will have its last trading day on 19.07.2018:



ISIN Mnemonic Longname

DE000A2LQUH0 CC1R CONSUS R.ESTATE AG BZR



Bitte beachten Sie, dass alle offenen Orders in dem o.g. Instrument heute nach dem Posttrading geloescht werden.



Please note that all open orders will be deleted today, after the post trading period.