New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2018) - JGR Capital, an independent equity research firm, distributes an update note on Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ: FRSX), a development-stage technology company that develops powerful and mature proprietary stereoscopic technology.

The full report can be found here: bit.ly/2Npo3FH

Foresight Autonomous ("Foresight," "FRSX" or the "Company") is a development-stage technology company that develops stereoscopic technology derived from the field-proven security technology of its major shareholder, Magna BSP. The stereoscopic technology is an image processing concept that uses synchronized cameras to mimic human depth perception and obtain a 3D view. FRSX's systems create and analyze 3D images to foresee possible collisions in roadway environments while providing real-time alerts with the lowest rates of false alerts. The Company's proprietary stereoscopic and quad-camera technology is based in part on intellectual property that it has transferred from Magna BSP. Magna's field-proven security technology has been deployed for almost two decades in critical facilities worldwide, including borders, nuclear plants and airports.

In June, the Company announced its first sale of a prototype of its QuadSight system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market, which was sooner than expected. Additionally, for the Eye-Net V2X system, the Company completed a successful trial in collaboration with the City of Ashdod and NoTraffic Ltd.

Key Report Highlights

The Company entered into a strategic merger agreement with Tamda for its Eye-Net subsidiary.

In late June, the company raised $12.4 million in capital from private placement.

Foresight Autonomous announced the first sale of its QuadSight prototype and MoU of sales for the Eyes-On ADAS System.

Disclosures pertaining to this Foresight Autonomous report can be found at www.jgrcap.com.

About Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous is an Israel-based automotive technology company engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of stereo/quad-camera vision systems based on three-dimensional (3D) video analysis, advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence for image processing and sensor fusion. FRSX develops systems for accident prevention, which are designed to provide real-time information about a vehicle's surroundings while in motion. The Company targets two vertical markets, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous/semi-autonomous vehicles, with its two key products of Eyes-On and QuadSight respectively. FRSX also develops and owns a cellular-based accident prevention system named Eye-Net. The Company is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About JGR Capital

JGR Capital is an independent equity research firm with a focus on small-cap and pre-IPO companies under $2 billion in market cap. JGR Capital leverages a tech-forward approach to help these companies navigate the market by increasing visibility through equity research. With three locations worldwide, JGR Capital offers analyst coverage via a tech-forward, data-driven approach. Because our reports are based on facts, not recommendations, we are a reputable, trusted resource for investors. For more information, visit www.jgrcap.com

Disclosure

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ significantly from such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in the SEC filings available in electronic format through SEC Edgar filings at www.SEC.gov.

The research analysts principally responsible for this press release do not receive compensation that is based upon any specific investment banking services or recommendations and can be compensated based on factors relating to the overall profitability of the JGR Capital ("firm"). As of the date of research distribution, neither the firm nor the principal research analysts beneficially own 1% or more of any class of common equity securities for this issuer (including, without limitation, any option, right, warrant, future, long or short position).

The securities of the issuer(s) discussed in this press release may be unsuitable for investors depending on their specific investment objectives and financial position. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. This research does not constitute a personal trading recommendation or take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situation or needs of an individual reader of this report and does not provide all of the pertinent information to make an investment decision.

