Readers are waiting at the entrance of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) for the opening of the week-long Hong Kong Book Fair.

Co-organised with the National Geographic, the "Photo Gallery of Silk Road" exhibition showcases photos that capture the culture and landscape along the Silk Road.

The popular Japan Pavilion returns with the largest number of participants ever. Exhibitors from 17 cities and prefectures including Tottori, Shikoku, Okinawa, Kansai and Iwate showcase various aspects of Japanese culture as well as popular spots that are featured in anime and manga.



HONG KONG, July 18, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - The 29th Hong Kong Book Fair, organised by HKTDC, opened today and runs until 24 July at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) in Wan Chai. This year's fair welcomes a record number of 680 exhibitors from 39 countries and regions, showcased across 14 thematic zones, including the "General Books Pavilion", "English Avenue", "International Cultural Village", "Children's Paradise" and "E-books & e-Learning Resource".These zones display a variety of high-quality reading materials. Meanwhile, precious manuscripts of renowned writers are exhibited at the Art Gallery located at Hall 3 Concourse of the HKCEC. About 310 cultural events catering to different ages and interests are being held during the fair period including seminars, cultural performances and story-telling sessions."The theme for this year's Book Fair is 'Romance Literature', with the tag line 'Reading the World, What on Earth is Love?'" said HKTDC Executive Director Margaret Fong. "Distinguished works of romance literature have deeply touched uncountable booklovers through the years. Writers of different times have led readers to explore and appreciate love through reading. Hong Kong authors have made significant contributions to the development of romance literature, while their writings also reflect social changes through time. We hope that through the theme of the year, readers will be able to discover more high-calibre romance writers and literature of different styles."Exploring Love through Romance LiteratureEchoing the theme of the year, a dedicated zone named "Love between the Lines" introduces romance writers representing the pre- and post-1990s eras respectively. These include Eileen Chang, Su Xu, Yi Shu, Johnny Yip and Eunice Lam who launched their writing careers before the 1990s, as well as Zita Law, Lam Wing Sum, Sirena Cheng, Tin Hong and Middle, who started during or after the 1990s. The exhibition area displays a range of the writer's precious items, including out-of-print novels and manuscripts. Selected film and theatre performance clips of their adapted works are also shown, offering an additional means to appreciate romance literature."Theme of the Year" Seminar SeriesA number of prominent romance writers are spotlighted in the "Theme of the Year: Romance Literature" seminar series. Among the speakers, Eileen Chang's estate executor Roland Soong and literary critic Tom Fung will discuss Eileen Chang's classics; Professor Wong Nim-yan and writer Peter Dunn will examine how 1960s Hong Kong shaped the works of Yi Shu and Johnny Yip. At a seminar today, Writer Chip Tsao had a dialogue with media veteran Kam Kwok-leung and columnist April Lam on Eunice Lam's 1970s viewpoints on the culture of love.Meanwhile, new-generation romance writers will share their thoughts about writing at the fair. Zita Law and spiritual practitioner Jenny Suen will explore reality and spirituality in relation to love. Sirena Cheng will discuss the relationship between love and writing, making reference to a newly published book co-written by her and Lin Xi (Albert Leung). Tin Hong will join Yu Er and Kenneth Wong in sharing experience of writing about love, while Middle will offer a new take on "the meaning of missing out".Photos of Silk RoadAt the Art Gallery, the "Photo Gallery of Silk Road" exhibition is co-organised by the HKTDC and National Geographic to exhibit award-winning photographs that capture the culture and landscape along the Silk Road. With the support of media and organisations from Zhejiang Province, another exhibition, "A Journey to Zhejiang", features paintings by the province's renowned painters and cartoonists including Feng Zikai, Huang Binhong and Pan Tianshou. Zhejiang Yue Opera, as well as demonstrations of woodblock printing and bamboo paper production, will be performed. Jointly presented by the HKTDC and the Chinese Artists Association of Hong Kong, another Art Gallery exhibition entitled "A Gem of Chinese Culture - Cantonese Opera" displays a diverse collection of exhibits such as costumes, special magazine issues and promotion leaflets. Cantonese opera performances will also be staged to showcase this cultural heritage of Guangdong and Hong Kong.World-renowned Chinese-language WritersThe HKTDC collaborates with Ming Pao and Yazhou Zhoukan to co-organise the Renowned Writers Seminar Series, with notable Chinese-language writers from around the globe sharing their literary experience and insight. The series opened today with Ye Fu sharing his decade-long writing experience. Renowned Taiwanese writer Lung Yingtai will present her new book and share her views on Sunday (22 July). Other renowned speakers participating in the series include Chinese mainland writers Zhang Kangkang, Beidao, Mangke, A Yi, Yu Xiuhua, Duo Yu and Li Xin. Among other speakers are Luo Yijun, Jimmy, Hu Chingfang, Cai Zhiheng and Lee Kan from Taiwan, Leo Lee Oufan, Li Yukying, Ma Kafei and Zhou Jieru from Hong Kong, Li Changsheng from Japan, as well as Dai Xiaohua from Malaysia.Reading the world from Hong KongApart from Chinese literary works, the Book Fair also encourages the public to read books in other languages to broaden their horizons. Supported by an international online bookstore Book Depository, English-language authors featuring in the English Reading and Creative Writing Seminar Series will share their creative thoughts. These include Indian-born Singaporean writer Balli Kaur Jaswal, who is attracting much attention in English literary circles. Also in the line-up are best-selling campus novel writer M. A. Bennett from the United Kingdom, and Singaporean writer Sharlene Teo, who has been commended by best-selling author Ian McEwan. Denise Y. Ho, Assistant Professor of History at Yale University and locally based writer Mark O'Neill will also introduce their new works.International Cultural VillageThe Book Fair promotes cultural exchanges through the International Culture Village, which features 33 countries and regions, including France, Germany and Italy, together with new participants from Austria, the Czech Republic, Greece and Ireland. Exhibitors showcase their cultures through books also offer a wide range of events for the public to experience different cultures. The popular Japan Pavilion returns with the largest number of participants ever. Exhibitors from 17 cities and prefectures including Iwate, Kansai, Shikoku and Okinawa are teaming up with the Japan National Tourism Organisation and KADOKAWA Corporation to showcase local books, cultural products and virtual-reality tours of spots featured in anime and manga.The World of Knowledge Seminar Series aims to enrich readers' world knowledge. With support from the Consulate General of Spain, writers Diana Coronado, Maria Jose Pareja Lopez and Nashua Gallagher hosted a seminar and guided readers to explore Spanish love poetry and prose today. Meanwhile, with the support of the Consulate General of France in Hong Kong & Macau, acclaimed French writer Chantal Thomas will give a talk on the social status and power of women in the 18th century. The European Union Office to Hong Kong and Macau has also invited Latvian writer Janis Jonevs, winner of the European Union Prize for Literature, to share his advice on writing.Children's ParadiseLocated on the third level of the HKCEC, the Children's Paradise features more than 200 exhibitors showcasing a diverse range of books and educational materials for children of different ages. The "Children and Youth Reading Seminar Series" covers such topics as parent-child reading and children's education. Distinguished speakers including former Legislative Council President Jasper Tsang and children's writer Mimi Zhou will share tips on how to guide children to develop interest in reading.Other seminar series being held during the Book Fair include the "Personal Development and Spiritual Growth Seminar Series" where Joseph Sung and Ambrose King, both former Vice-Chancellors of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, as well as comic artist Ma Wing-shing and cross-media creator Erica Li will speak. Also on the schedule are the "Lifestyle Seminar Series" and the "Hong Kong Cultural and Historical Seminar Series" covering a wide range of topics catering to different interests. For more details and registration for the seminars, please refer to the Hong Kong Book Fair website or mobile app. Visitors who are not pre-registered for a seminar may still try to gain admission by arriving early. "Green Tips" are listed on the Book Fair website and mobile app, encouraging visitors to support the event's green initiatives and help protect the environment.One Ticket, Two FairsThe second edition of the Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo is being held concurrently on Level 5 of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The Sports and Leisure Expo features more than 130 exhibitors and over 160 brands, as well as more than 50 on-site events and activities. These include HADO, an emerging e-sport from Japan that combines augmented reality and wearable technology. Facilities and games available for free trials include a six-metre-high rock-climbing wall, lawn bowls, a golf simulator, a dragon-boat rowing machine, augmented-reality war games and photography workshops. Furthermore, the Hong Kong Tourism Board provides visitors with the opportunity to try a variety of e-sports, such as football and basketball.A number of star athletes are also participating. Chan Yuen-ting, the first female coach of a professional men's football team in Hong Kong; Steve Lo, Hong Kong's first Marathon Grand Slam winner; and Wong Hiu-ying, the first Hong Kong gymnast to create an internationally recognised gymnastic move, will share their stories. In the next few days, Ada Tsang, the first Hong Kong woman to conquer Mount Everest, Fung Wah-tim, a renowned Hong Kong marathon coach, Chan Ka-ho and Christy Yiu, members of the Hong Kong Athletics Team, as well as rock climber Lisa Cheng Lai-sa will host sharing sessions. 