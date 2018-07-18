Kellstrom Defense Aerospace, Inc.: Kellstrom Defense Acquires Intellectual Property From AMETEK for Kc-135 & Kc-10 Fuel Flow Transmitters

CAMARILLO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2018 / Kellstrom Defense Aerospace, Inc. ('KDA') is pleased to announce it has acquired intellectual property from AMETEK Sensors & Fluid Management Systems (SFMS) for the production of KC-135 and KC-10 fuel flow transmitters. KDA will manufacture, market, and provide sales support. KDA's repair services segment provides in-house testing, repair, and overhaul capabilities. The fuel flow transmitter accurately measures the flow of fuel from KC-10/KC-135 aerial refueling aircrafts.

'The acquisition of the fuel flow transmitter designs further expands our relationship with AMETEK SFMS, building on our current distribution and repair license agreements,' Eric Hillewaert, Kellstrom Defense VP of Business Growth said. 'We will continue to invest in proprietary designs and high-value products that enhance our ability to meet the aftermarket needs of our global defense customers.'

About AMETEK Sensors & Fluid Management:

AMETEK Sensors & Fluid Management Systems (SFMS) is a leader in sensor and fluid management technology for a broad range of aircraft engine and airframe applications. It has been a leader in aerospace flowmeter technology since the 1950s. It has supplied fuel systems and components for nearly every type of aircraft, including helicopters, military and commercial fixed-wing aircraft, UAVs and spacecraft. In addition to flowmeters, AMETEK SFMS provides fuel gauging systems and instruments for measuring fuel temperatures and density as well as cockpit displays for these instruments. It is a division of AMETEK Aerospace & Defense. AMETEK, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices.

About Kellstrom Defense Aerospace, Inc.:

Kellstrom Defense Aerospace, Inc. ('KDA') is a global provider for the sustainment of legacy defense aircraft through OEM strategic distribution, component repair services, and engineered products for military transporters, fighter, and rotary wing platforms. The repair services business segment is a Honeywell and AMETEK Authorized Repair Station specializing in the repair and overhaul of auxiliary power units, engine-driven compressors, and a full range of mechanical, electro-mechanical, instrument, pneumatic, and fuel system components. The segment also specializes in the repair and overhaul of Accessory Class III components, Instrument Class I, II, III, and IV avionics, and landing gear systems. The Repair Management team leverages in-house repair capabilities and an FAA authorized facility to provide value-added repair solutions for OEMs and customers. With operations in Camarillo, CA; Miramar, FL; Macon, GA; Cambridge, UK; Windsor, AU; Singapore; United Arab Emirates; and Indonesia, the KDA team provides support to the United States military and over 60 partnering nations. KDA is committed to compliance, with hundreds of active export licenses and dedicated contract, export, and security personnel. The Kellstrom Defense Advantage is being the respected global leader for defense aircraft sustainment, deploying an experienced team and complete capabilities to solve customer challenges. Further information is available at: www.kellstromdefense.com and www.c130.com.

Media Contact:

Kellstrom Defense Aerospace, Inc.

Ruth Garcia

Director, Marketing & Communications

PR@kellstromdefense.com

SOURCE: Kellstrom Defense Aerospace, Inc.