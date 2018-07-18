sprite-preloader
0,97 Euro		+0,024
+2,54 %
WKN: 896516 ISIN: GB0003452173 Ticker-Symbol: FGR 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
18.07.2018 | 15:58
FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, July 18

FIRSTGROUP PLC
("FirstGroup")

Shares held by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

FirstGroup was notified on 17 July 2018 that Jimmy Groombridge, who was appointed as the Company's Group Employee Director with effect from 26 May 2017, had 1,795 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in FirstGroup (the "Shares") held in his own name on appointment. Accordingly, Mr Groombridge currently has a beneficial interest in a total of 6,418 Shares.

Enquiries

Silvana Glibota-Vigo
Deputy Company Secretary
0207 725 3353

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93


