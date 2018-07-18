FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, July 18
FIRSTGROUP PLC
("FirstGroup")
Shares held by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
FirstGroup was notified on 17 July 2018 that Jimmy Groombridge, who was appointed as the Company's Group Employee Director with effect from 26 May 2017, had 1,795 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in FirstGroup (the "Shares") held in his own name on appointment. Accordingly, Mr Groombridge currently has a beneficial interest in a total of 6,418 Shares.
