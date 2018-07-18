Lindt & Sprüngli Half-Year 2018 Results
Ladies and Gentlemen
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG will release its results for the first half of the financial year 2018 on Tuesday, July 24th, 2018.
- The respective press release will be sent out that day at 7.00 a.m. CET and will be published in the media section of our webpage http://www.lindt-spruengli.com/media/press-releases/ (http://www.lindt-spruengli.com/media/press-releases/) at the same time
- The semi-annual report, the letter to shareholders as well as the presentation of the results will be published on our webpage www.lindt-spruengli.com (http://www.lindt-spruengli.com) at 7.00 a.m. CET
Martin Hug, CFO of the Lindt & Sprüngli Group will present and discuss the results during a conference call on Tuesday, July 24th, 2018 at 10.00 a.m. CET. You will have the opportunity to:
- Follow the presentation and the conference call at https://engage.vevent.com/rt/lindtundspruengliag/index.jsp'seid=50 (https://engage.vevent.com/rt/lindtundspruengliag/index.jsp'seid=50)
- Dial-in to attend the Q&A session that will follow the presentation (see below for dial-in details). Please dial in 5 - 10 minutes prior to the call to ensure proper registration
- For your convenience, a replay of the conference call will be available until Friday, August 31st, 2018 (please visit http://www.lindt-spruengli.com/investors/events-presentations/presentations/ (https://www.lindt-spruengli.com/investors/events-presentations/presentations/) for remote dial-in details)
Yours faithfully,
Martin Hug
Chief Financial Officer
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG
Conference Call Details
Conference ID: 1964446
CH: 0800 828 006
UK: 0800 694 0257
International: +44 (0) 1452 555 566
A replay of the conference call will be available until August 31st on our website:
https://www.lindt-spruengli.com/investors/events-presentations/presentations/ (https://www.lindt-spruengli.com/investors/events-presentations/presentations/)Investors Contact
Phone: +41 44 716 25 37
E-mail: ZDrozd@lindt.com