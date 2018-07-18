Lindt & Sprüngli Half-Year 2018 Results

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG will release its results for the first half of the financial year 2018 on Tuesday, July 24th, 2018.

The respective press release will be sent out that day at 7.00 a.m. CET and will be published in the media section of our webpage http://www.lindt-spruengli.com/media/press-releases/ (http://www.lindt-spruengli.com/media/press-releases/) at the same time

The semi-annual report, the letter to shareholders as well as the presentation of the results will be published on our webpage www.lindt-spruengli.com (http://www.lindt-spruengli.com) at 7.00 a.m. CET



Martin Hug, CFO of the Lindt & Sprüngli Group will present and discuss the results during a conference call on Tuesday, July 24th, 2018 at 10.00 a.m. CET. You will have the opportunity to:



Follow the presentation and the conference call at https://engage.vevent.com/rt/lindtundspruengliag/index.jsp'seid=50 (https://engage.vevent.com/rt/lindtundspruengliag/index.jsp'seid=50)

at https://engage.vevent.com/rt/lindtundspruengliag/index.jsp'seid=50 (https://engage.vevent.com/rt/lindtundspruengliag/index.jsp'seid=50) Dial-in to attend the Q&A session that will follow the presentation (see below for dial-in details). Please dial in 5 - 10 minutes prior to the call to ensure proper registration

that will follow the presentation (see below for dial-in details). to the call to ensure proper registration For your convenience, a replay of the conference call will be available until Friday, August 31st, 2018 (please visit http://www.lindt-spruengli.com/investors/events-presentations/presentations/ (https://www.lindt-spruengli.com/investors/events-presentations/presentations/) for remote dial-in details)

Martin Hug

Chief Financial Officer

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG

Conference Call Details

Conference ID: 1964446

CH: 0800 828 006

UK: 0800 694 0257

International: +44 (0) 1452 555 566

A replay of the conference call will be available until August 31st on our website:

https://www.lindt-spruengli.com/investors/events-presentations/presentations/ (https://www.lindt-spruengli.com/investors/events-presentations/presentations/)

Phone: +41 44 716 25 37E-mail: ZDrozd@lindt.com