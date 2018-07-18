Connecting High-Performance Analytics to Power Airline Business Decisions

GE Aviation and Teradata announced that GE Aviation will become the exclusive provider of Teradata products and services for commercial aviation markets, providing the world's biggest airlines with a single, comprehensive framework that combines high-performance analytics in the cloud from Teradata with edge-connectivity services from GE Aviation.

Teradata and GE Aviation previously announced a partnership to jointly provide products and services to commercial aviation markets. The two companies are extending this relationship to provide airlines with wide-ranging operational insights that power impactful business decisions.

"We can provide the best analytic environment for airline customers by adding Teradata's powerful analytic solutions with built-in support for hybrid cloud environments," said John Mansfield, chief digital officer of GE Aviation. "This partnership enables us to bring a holistic framework of enterprise data and business solutions to airlines."

An example of this would be GE Aviation's FlightPulse application, which will include a connection to Teradata software to enable access to high-performance analytics enterprise-wide. FlightPulse automatically merges complex aircraft data with crew schedules, allowing commercial pilots to visualize personal analytics and conduct their own exploration. Empowered to conduct their own analysis and peer comparisons, pilots discover areas to optimize operations and efficiency, while reducing risk, fuel consumption and carbon emissions. By combining this operational data with passenger-based data within the Teradata system, an airline is able to create a holistic enterprise view of its data and extract meaningful business outcomes.

"Operationalizing the analytics that provide high-impact, trusted business outcomes is one of the hardest things to pull off in an enterprise-scale environment," said Martyn Etherington, chief marketing officer at Teradata. "The first step is often making sure various data silos can communicate, and our partnership with GE Aviation is designed to make this happen almost automatically for the airline industry. Ensuring that these large, global customers have quick access to a powerful, yet flexible, analytics solution like the Teradata Analytics Platform is the second step, and we are delighted that GE Aviation will be offering this product to its customers."

"By expanding our partnership, the aviation market will gain an analytic solution that delivers comprehensive insights. We could not be more excited for the insights we are about to unlock for our customers," said Andrew Coleman, chief commercial officer for GE Aviation's Digital Solutions business. "It became clear that, for data and analytics, Teradata excels at the size and scale required by a global airline."

The Teradata Analytics Platform is a key offering from Teradata, the cloud-based data and analytics leader. It delivers powerful analytic functions and engines, that can be used with multiple data types. Coupled with the tools and languages that each user individually prefers to use, the Teradata Analytics Platform is the future of analytics, delivering secure, scalable, high-performance analytics in the cloud, on-premises or both.

For airline customers that are already using GE Aviation for operations, assets, and network management, adding the Teradata Analytics Platform would deliver enterprise-wide insights with results ranging from improved flight operations and predictive maintenance to increased operational efficiencies and higher customer satisfaction.

Via its extended partnership, Teradata and GE Aviation are particularly well positioned to enhance the aviation analytics market, which Markets and Markets Research estimates is a $2.16 billion industry that will grow to an estimated $4.23 billion by 2021.

About GE Aviation:

GE Aviation is part of GE (NYSE: GE), the world's Digital Industrial Company, transforming industry with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive. With people, services, technology and scale, GE delivers better outcomes for customers by speaking the language of industry. www.geaviation.com/digital

About Teradata

Teradata (NYSE: TDC) helps companies achieve high-impact business outcomes. With a portfolio of cloud-based business analytics solutions, architecture consulting, and industry leading big data and analytics technology, Teradata unleashes the potential of great companies. Visit teradata.com.

