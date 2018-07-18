Regulatory News:

Carrefour (Paris:CA) announces today the acquisition of So.bio, a chain of stores specialized in the distribution of organic products.

So.bio currently has eight stores in South West France and two new stores will open in the coming months.

So.bio has forged close links with local and regional producers to offer the best choice at an attractive price.

Carrefour's ambition is to develop the brand and extend it nationwide.

Carrefour will thus be able to provide its customers with an organic offer throughout the distribution chain: the So.bio specialist banner, an online sales offer with Greenweez, and of course organic corners in all traditional stores. This acquisition is therefore fully in line with the Carrefour 2022 transformation plan and the Group's ambition to become the world leader in the food transition for all.

This operation will enable So.bio to grow by leveraging Carrefour's resources and skills.

"So.bio is one of the best specialized organic store concepts in France because of the quality of its product range, its price positioning, the know-how of its teams and its efficient management" said Benoit Soury, Carrefour's Organic Market Director.

Jean-Marc Lachat, co-founder of So.bio, added: "This acquisition by Carrefour will enable So.bio to accelerate its development by capitalizing on the complementary expertise and human and financial resources of the Carrefour Group".

This acquisition will be subject to the approval of the relevant authorities.

