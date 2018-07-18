Market Exclusive interview with Mark Lloyd, Managing Director of Dominium

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2018 / Market Exclusive published an exclusive interview with Mark Lloyd, Managing Director of Dominium. In the interview Mark discusses Why they are creating an international decentralized platform for everything to do with real estate.

The full transcript of the interview can be found here:

https://marketexclusive.com/interview-with-dominium-why-they-are-creating-an-international-decentralized-platform-everything-to-do-with-real-estate/2018/07/

About Dominium:

Dominium is being developed by a group of real estate professionals with industry experience dating back to 1833. We run property portfolios, funds and developments and have hundreds of millions of euros of assets under management. We have been looking at blockchain technology since 2012 and have self-funded the initial development of the Dominium platform. We are committing our capital, expertise and property to Dominium with the transfer of several million euros worth of real estate assets from the founders' companies to Dominium.

The Dominium platform is built on an Ardor childchain which evolved from the time-tested Nxt blockchain. The Dominium childchain decentralises the trade of assets and places rental agreements, purchase agreements, property management tasks and more on the blockchain. Dominium will obtain the required regulatory licenses to allow standardised legal templates for property funding to be created. This allows companies to create regulatory compliant assets, which can be purchased by the Dominium account holders. As the assets are created on the blockchain they will of course be 100% transparent and liquid. Moreover, Dominium is underwritten by a portfolio of property assets generating an income and ensuring the future development and maintenance of the platform.

About Market Exclusive:

Market Exclusive is a financial news and analysis website that offers headlines for Stocks, General Finance, Biotech, Tech, Blockchain and more.

SOURCE: Market Exclusive