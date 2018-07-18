Omni Commerce Corp. Announces New Advisor

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2018 / Omni Commerce Corp. (TSX-V: OMNI; FRA: 0MZA) ("Omni" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Todd Macdonald has joined the advisory board. Mr. Macdonald is an active partner of a General Motors and a Chrysler franchise dealership in British Columbia. He is also active in mergers and acquisitions involving land development and construction and has experience in corporate finance for public and private companies.

"Mr. Macdonald's business experience and tenacity make him a valuable addition to the Omni Advisory Board," said Mr. Anthony Srdanovic, Omni's Chief Executive Officer. "We believe he will be an ideal strategic advisor to bring the Company through its next stage of development."

Further to Omni's news release of July 4, 2018, Keir Reynolds has resigned as a director of the Company, effective as of July 3, 2018. In addition, although the Company previously advised that Mr. Reynolds would continue to serve as an advisor to the Company, the Company has since determined not to proceed with such appointment. The Company thanks Mr. Reynolds for his service and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.

About Omni

Omni is a Vancouver-based e-commerce company listed on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company aims to become a diversified investment and venture capital firm with a focus on e-commerce and the hemp and cannabis industries.

