EarthWater Limited: EarthWater joins Amazon for Congressional Hearing in Washington, DC and Online Global Distribution Expansion of its Products into 121+ Countries

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2018 / EarthWater Ltd, a manufacturer of natural high alkaline mineral infused beverages and an 'Exclusives partner' of Amazon, announced that in celebration of Amazon's 4th Annual Prime DayDC, EarthWater, at the invitation of Amazon to Washington, DC for a congressional session to address the House of Representatives' "Committee on Small Business." Also, EarthWater is very excited to announce its products are available for purchase by consumers in 121+ Countries throughout the world on Amazon.com

It was a very special day for EarthWater, who was one of a very few select companies invited to this closed-door session, as EarthWater President Cash Riley, Jr. was granted a platform to discuss the power & impact of Amazon in helping expand and grow small businesses like EarthWater, as one of the first of these select companies to implement Super Affiliate Marketing (SAM) Program in collaboration with Amazon fulfillment, LT WealthBuilding Academy, to be launched by October 2018.

The announcement of the SAM Program, leveraging EarthWater's relationship with Amazon, their worldwide capabilities and EarthWater's unique products, will take advantage of trends and changes in the direct selling/network marketing industry.

Mr. Riley stated, "Continuing our expansion with Amazon is an amazing channel partner in how we are able to provide our products to a growing global landscape especially through the Super Affiliate Marketing Program."

Fulfillment by Amazon plays a critical role in the distribution and support of EarthWater Products to their Affiliate Network currently in the USA and expanding into Canada in July 2018. The strength of the Super Affiliate Marketing Program and Amazon distribution model allows EarthWater Affiliates to ensure customer delivery of their products seamlessly, on time and as promised. EarthWater products are now onboarded at 22 hubs across the US and Canada.

EarthWater products are now available for purchase by consumers in 121+ Countries, in country, in their native language throughout the world on Amazon.com. Link to list of countries EarthWater is available for purchase:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/help/customer/display.html?nodeId=201910800

About EarthWater Limited

EarthWater Limited is a health and wellness company and manufacturer of Mineral Infused High-Alkaline Beverages. The FulHum and Zenful brands use a 100% natural, proprietary blend of organic Fulvic and Humic complexes mined from deep within the Earth's surface. Fulvic and Humic minerals are believed to have properties which detoxify free radicals, and improve absorption of key nutrients. EarthWater products are sold online, exclusively by Amazon. To engage with EarthWater online, you are encouraged to 'like,' 'follow' and 'share' on the brand's social media pages. EarthWater inquiries can be made via email to info@earthwater.com or visit us at www.EarthWater.com

Fulfillment By Amazon

Amazon has created one of the most advanced fulfillment networks in the world, and businesses can benefit from Amazon expertise and logistics. With Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), products are stored products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and Amazon picks, packs, ships, and provides customer service for these products. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

SOURCE: EarthWater Limited