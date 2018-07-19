Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Danske Bank A/S (OTC: DNKEY) resulting from allegations that Danske may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On July 18, 2018, Danske stated that it wants to pay back approximately $230 million earned in profits in connection with its alleged role in an international money laundering scheme involving illicit funds from Russia, Azerbaijan and Moldova, which were funneled through Danske's Estonian office. On this news, the price of Danske's securities fell $1.43, or over 9.4% on July 18, 2018.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Danske investors. If you purchased shares of Danske please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1377.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180718005898/en/

Contacts:

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: 212-686-1060

Toll Free: 866-767-3653

Fax: 212-202-3827

lrosen@rosenlegal.com

pkim@rosenlegal.com

zhalper@rosenlegal.com

www.rosenlegal.com