Kaskela Law LLC: KASKELA LAW LLC: Investigation of the Proposed Sale of Perry Ellis International - PERY

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2018 / Kaskela Law LLC is investigating Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ: PERY) ("Perry Ellis" or the "Company") on behalf of the Company's stockholders.

On June 16, 2018, Perry Ellis announced that it had entered into an agreement with an entity controlled by George Feldenkreis ("Feldenkreis"), Perry Ellis' founder and a member of the Company's Board of Directors. Pursuant to that agreement, the Company's public stockholders are only expected to receive $27.50 per share in cash in exchange for their Perry Ellis shares - which is lower than (i) the current trading price of the Company's stock and (ii) a higher cash offer from Randa Accessories Leather Goods LLC.

Kaskela Law LLC's investigation seeks to determine whether Perry Ellis' public stockholders are expected to receive adequate cash consideration for their shares and have been provided with all material information in connection with the proposed transaction with Feldenkreis.

Perry Ellis stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (David Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 - 1740 or (484) 258 - 1585 to discuss their legal rights and options. Stockholders may also submit their information online at http://kaskelalaw.com/perry-ellis.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and other stockholder protection actions in state and federal courts throughout the country. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

David Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

201 King of Prussia Road

Suite 650

Radnor, PA 19087

(888) 715 - 1740

(484) 258 - 1585

info@kaskelalaw.com

www.kaskelalaw.com

SOURCE: Kaskela Law LLC