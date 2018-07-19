=== *** 06:50 CH/ABB Ltd, Ergebnis 2Q, Zürich *** 07:00 DE/SAP SE, Ergebnis 2Q (14:00 Telefonkonferenz), Walldorf 07:00 DE/Adva Optical Networking SE, Ergebnis 2Q, Martinsried 07:00 CH/Givaudan SA, Ergebnis 1H, Vernier 07:20 SE/Volvo AB, Ergebnis 2Q, Göteborg 07:30 DE/Zooplus AG, Umsatz 1H, München *** 07:30 FR/Alstom SA, Umsatz 1Q, Paris 08:00 DE/Amadeus Fire AG, Ergebnis 1H, Frankfurt 08:00 DE/Villeroy & Boch AG (V&B), Ergebnis 1H, Mettlach *** 08:00 NL/Unilever NV, Ergebnis 1H, Rotterdam *** 08:00 GB/Anglo American plc, Production Report 2Q, London 08:00 FI/Fortum Oyj, Ergebnis 1H (10:00 PK), Espoo 10:00 DE/Südzucker AG, HV, Mannheim *** 12:00 IE/BIP 1Q *** 13:00 US/Philip Morris International Inc, Ergebnis 2Q, New York *** 14:30 US/Erstanträge Arbeitslosenhilfe (Woche) PROGNOSE: 220.000 zuvor: 214.000 *** 14:30 US/Philadelphia-Fed-Index Juli PROGNOSE: +20,8 zuvor: +19,9 15:00 US/Fed, Rede (per Video-Aufzeichnung) von Fed-Gouverneur Quarles (2018 stimmberechtigt im FOMC) beim Alternative Reference Rates Committee Roundtable, New York *** 16:00 US/Index der Frühindikatoren Juni PROGNOSE: +0,4% gg Vm zuvor: +0,2% gg Vm *** 22:02 US/Microsoft Corp, Ergebnis 4Q, Redmond ===

- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich

einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden

- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland

- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit

July 19, 2018 00:02 ET (04:02 GMT)

