sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

137,35 Euro		-0,80
-0,58 %
WKN: 853373 ISIN: FR0000120693 Ticker-Symbol: PER 
Aktie:
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
1-Jahres-Chart
PERNOD RICARD SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PERNOD RICARD SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
137,90
138,00
10:42
137,90
138,00
10:42
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PERNOD RICARD SA
PERNOD RICARD SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PERNOD RICARD SA137,35-0,58 %