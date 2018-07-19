Consumers can test the connected glass until 15 September at Plaza Havana Club (148 rue du Faubourg Saint Martin, Paris)

Press release Paris, 19 July 2018

Loyal to its vision, Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) is reinventing conviviality thanks to new technologies and the possibilities they offer in terms of consumer experience.

The Group has signed a partnership with BlackSheep, a start-up whose ambition is to modernize order taking, both in restaurants and bars thanks to a web app, which does not need to be downloaded and allows ordering and paying in 3 clicks. Together, Pernod Ricard and BlackSheep developed an innovative connected glass, launched on July 10 at the Plaza Havana Club in Paris, the ephemeral meeting spot of Havana Club for the summer.

The glass is equipped with an NFC chip that allows the consumer to order a cocktail in a bar. A simple action with a smartphone is enough to transmit the order to the bartender. Now, the consumer only needs to wait to be served at the table or to receive a notification to pick-up the cocktail when ready at the bar.

Knowing that one in three customers foregoes a purchase if the wait exceeds ten minutes, this new concept has been designed to simplify the consumer experience and make it as pleasant as possible. By reducing the time spent ordering, the connected glass is a true creator of conviviality allowing consumers to fully enjoy shared moments without having to hail or wait for the server.

This innovation also responds to the fact that many people who like cocktails give up making them at home because of the perceived complexity. At home, the same technology gives the user access to the "Cocktail Club" web app to find ideas for cocktails, recipes, shopping list based on the ingredients the user already has at home and the number of guests, etc.

During the test, Pierre-Yves Calloc'h, Global Digital Acceleration Director, said:

"I am proud to be able to launch this project which aims to create new habits among consumers to bring cocktails to their homes. In addition to the development possibilities that the connected glass offers, it perfectly meets the Group's digital policy, partnering with start-ups that offer innovative solutions to given problems in order to constantly improve the experience of conviviality

The connected glass is the latest example of the Group's digital ambition. Several brands in the Pernod Ricard portfolio have previously launched connected bottle concepts, including Malibu and Mumm.

Through these ongoing digital innovations, the Group reaffirms its commitment to connected conviviality, which goes beyond traditional communication between brands and consumers and helps establish new interactions with them.

About BlackSheep

BlackSheep targets the restaurant and bar market. By digitizing order taking, they offer a new experience for consumers while optimizing point-of-sale revenue. The solution comes in the form of a web-app without download that allows you to order and pay online, without having to queue. The start-up was founded by three partners, Olivier, Antoine and Arnaud a year ago during an entrepreneurship program at HEC, following their business and engineering studies.

About Plaza Havana Club

For the past five years, Havana Club has been investing in a space in Paris and recreates the atmosphere of Cuba for three months. For the fourth time, Café A is hosting the Plaza Havana Club. A real work of scenography is carried out in order to allow customers to live a truly immersive experience and to find the traditional atmosphere of the city as well as the dynamism of the Cuban youth culture.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the world's n°2 in wines and spirits with consolidated Sales of €9,010 million in FY17. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has undergone sustained development, based on both organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard holds one of the most prestigious brand portfolios in the sector: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard employs a workforce of approximately 18,500 people and operates through a decentralised organisation, with 6 "Brand Companies" and 85 "Market Companies" established in each key market. Pernod Ricard is strongly committed to a sustainable development policy and encourages responsible consumption. Pernod Ricard's strategy and ambition are based on 3 key values that guide its expansion: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust and a strong sense of ethics.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index.

