Anne Kvam appointed EVP and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Telenor Group

(Fornebu, 19 July, 2018) Telenor Group today announced that Anne Kvam has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, effective latest 1 November 2018. Kvam succeeds Wenche Agerup, who is heading up a new unit in Telenor Group.

Anne Kvam, 50, is joining from KLP, and will become a member of Telenor's Group Executive Management team, reporting to President and Chief Executive Officer Sigve Brekke.

"Anne has a professional background that is a good fit with the role as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer in Telenor Group. Her extensive experience from both the public and private sector within corporate responsibility and sustainability, coupled with a solid legal understanding and experience from stakeholder management will bring great value to Telenor," said Sigve Brekke, President and CEO of Telenor Group.

"Telenor is a solid and well-run international company whose market situation is facing rapid and continuous change. I look forward to joining their highly experienced and skilled corporate affairs team, and using my expertise and background to solve exciting challenges and contribute to creating future growth for the company," says Anne Kvam.

Kvam comes from the position as Head of Responsible Investments at KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS, where she was also part of the management team. Prior to this she worked at DNV GL as Principal Consultant Sustainability, Global Head of Ownership Policies at Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), as well as various managerial positions at Norske Skogindustrier ASA, including General Counsel. Kvam has significant board experience, and has served two years as member of Telenor's Corporate Assembly.

She holds a Masters of Business Administration from University College Dublin and a law degree from the University of Oslo, specialising in international human rights.

Wenche Agerup is heading up a new unit, Group Holdings, which will be responsible for strengthening the follow-up and development of Telenor's investments in digital growth areas, telco-adjacent businesses and other areas like real estate and global wholesale. Agerup entered the new role on 1 July 2018 and until Kvam joins Telenor, Håkon Bruaset Kjøl, SVP and Head of Public and Regulatory Affairs acts in the role as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer.

A high-resolution image of Anne Kvam can be downloaded here

