First Euro Repar Car Service opened in Casablanca 1 on 18 July

Groupe PSA joins forces with its long-standing importer, Sopriam, to roll out its multi-brand repair network in the country

The network now includes 3,500 garages worldwide, and aims to expand to 10,000 locations at least by 2021

Regulatory News:

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG):

The opening was attended by Christophe Musy, Senior Vice President, PSA Aftermarket, Olivier Gandolfo, Vice President, Parts and Services for Middle East Africa (Groupe PSA), as well as, for Sopriam, by Khalid Kabbaj, Chief Executive Officer and Kaddour Belazziz, Vice President, Parts and Services. Also in attendance were Taoufik Zadaki, Board member, and Hicham Benzaoui, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Ateliers Experts Automobile, the first investors to get behind the banner in Morocco.

The roll-out of the Euro Repar Car Service forms part of Groupe PSA's Push to Pass strategic plan. It is a pillar of its multi-brand offensive, which aims to fulfil all customers' aftersales expectations worldwide, regardless of their purchasing power and the make and age or their vehicle.

For Sopriam, the roll-out of Euro Repar Car Service in Morocco is an important step in its Vision 2021 strategy, which is intended to expand multi-brand spare parts sales in Morocco.

The Euro Repar Car Service network offers servicing and maintenance for vehicles of all makes across all segments. It is aimed at customers seeking a local servicing and maintenance garage that offers competitive prices and the backing of a quality international label. Mechanics who join the network will receive support in business development and management, marketing and communications, and will be given training.

Roll-out of the network in Morocco will also boost sales of Eurorepar's competitively priced range of multi-brand spare parts, which come with a two-year warranty. Eurorepar's offering is the widest on the market and will be tailored to Moroccan customers.

"Morocco is strategic for the international roll-out of our Euro Repar Car Service network," said Christophe Musy, Vice President of PSA Aftermarket.We are convinced that our repair service and spare parts offering is particularly suited to the needs of Moroccan customers".

"Sopriam aims to cover the whole of Morocco by opening at least 50 garages by 2021", added Khalid Kabbaj. "We call on all multi-brand mechanics committed to high-quality service and customer satisfaction to join Euro Repar Car Service. It is an excellent opportunity for them to enjoy the support of an international banner while preserving their independence and flexibility."

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, PeugeotCitroënDSOpel and Vauxhall, and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia. Find out more at groupe-psa.com/en.

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com / @GroupePSA

1 Rue Abdeouahed Al Morrakochi-Q.I Oukacha, Casablanca.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005262/en/

Contacts:

Media:

In France

Groupe PSA:

Cécile Damide, +33 (0)6 77 14 53 75

cecile.damide@mpsa.com

or

In Morocco

Sopriam:

Lamia Skalli, +212 (0)5 22 46 48 00

skalli@sopriam.ma