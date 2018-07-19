NTT DOCOMO International PR Public Relations Department Tel: +81-3-5156-1366 Fax: +81-3-5501-3408 URL: www.nttdocomo.com Contact: https://nes.nttdocomo.co.jp/PINQ01/showinquiry.do

TOKYO, July 19, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC., Evernote Corporation and Marubeni Software & Technology (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (MSTT), a subsidiary of Marubeni IT Solutions Inc., announced today that they have jointly entered into the first distributor agreement in southeast Asia for Evernote's cloud business service, Evernote Business. MSTT will begin providing the service to customers in Thailand on July 20.MSTT and DOCOMO, through its Thai-based subsidiary, Mobile Innovation Co., Ltd. (MI), will join forces to provide installation and operation support as well as convenient billing options for Evernote Business, which teams use to increase productivity and optimize time management. MSTT will leverage its expertise in enterprise resource planning (ERP), business intelligence (BI) software and IT infrastructure construction to propose comprehensive solutions using Evernote Business for a range of business problems.Customers in Thailand will be able to pay for the monthly service via credit card or by invoice if they subscribe to Evernote Business via MSTT.DOCOMO and Evernote began their partnership when DOCOMO Capital first provided Evernote with funding in 2009. Then in 2010, DOCOMO launched a free version of Evernote Premium, normally a paid service, for DOCOMO customers in Japan. DOCOMO became Evernote's first reseller in 2014, and since then the two companies have been expanding the value of the Evernote cloud service in Japan.Continuing economic progress is expected to drive up the demand for cloud services in Asia-Pacific countries. Thailand's per-capita GDP is high, especially in urban areas such as Bangkok, and the market has expanded substantially. Moving forward, DOCOMO aims to leverage its expertise in Evernote from the Japanese market to support MSTT's activities in Thailand through MI.To sign up for Evernote Business: https://evernote.com/intl/en/business/partners/partners-thailandAbout EvernoteEvernote is a platform that helps individuals and teams create, assemble, nurture and share information, serving 220 million people.We enable our community to manage information overload by helping them remember everything, turn ideas into action, and work effortlessly with others on their teams. We do this by building innovative products that give people access to information anytime, anywhere and provide resources that inspire organization so people can focus on what matters most. https://evernote.com/intl/jp/About Marubeni Software & Technology (Thailand) Co., Ltd.As a member of Marubeni Group, a wide range of IT solutions including system building, introduction support and operational services to customers mainly in Thailand and other locations in the ASEAN region since its establishment in October 1989.We have also engaged in ERP system development as Japan's offshore development base. http://www.mstt.co.th.About NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO provides innovative, convenient and secure mobile services that enable smarter living for each customer. The company serves over 65 million mobile customers in Japan via advanced wireless networks, including a nationwide 3G network and one of the world's first commercial LTE networks. Leveraging its unique capabilities as a mobile operator, DOCOMO is a leading developer of cutting-edge technologies for NFC mobile payments, mobile GPS, mobile TV, intuitive mobile assistance, environmental monitoring, smart grids and much more. Overseas, the company provides technical and operational expertise to eight mobile operators and other partner companies. NTT DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo (9437) and New York (DCM) stock exchanges. Please visit https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/ for more information.Source: NTT DOCOMOContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.