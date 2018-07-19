Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 1 Billion Barrel Production Milestone at the Athabasca Oil Sands Project

CALGARY, Alberta, July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Natural Resources Limited ("Canadian Natural"), as operator of the Jackpine and Muskeg River mines at the Athabasca Oil Sands Project ("AOSP"), is pleased to announce that the AOSP has achieved a mined production milestone of 1 billion barrels since operations began in 2003.

Canadian Natural's President Tim McKay stated, "This is a significant milestone and demonstrates the size and scale of Canada's oil sands mining operations. The oil sands, through responsible development, provide sustainable long life low decline production and significant value for stakeholders. This milestone could not have been achieved without the dedication of the employees and contractors who focus on safe, reliable operations, while minimizing our environmental footprint to ensure long term sustainable development."

Canadian Natural has a 70% working interest in the AOSP along with Chevron Canada Limited (20%) and Shell Canada Limited (10%).

Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

