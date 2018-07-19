Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 18-July-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 412.65p INCLUDING current year revenue 417.95p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 408.35p INCLUDING current year revenue 413.66p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---