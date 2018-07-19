Warsaw (ots) - Ringier Axel Springer Media AG today acquired 44 percent of the shares in No Fluff Jobs Sp. z o.o., the operator of nofluffjobs.com, a job classifieds platform focusing on the Polish IT job market. The platform will enrich Ringier Axel Springer Media's portfolio and will complement the group classifieds segment in the CEE region. In the course of the expansion István Martis, CEO of Profession.hu, will take over the new created role as Group Director of Job Classifieds Portfolio to further develop and expand the job classifieds portfolio of Ringier Axel Springer Media.



No Fluff Jobs is an IT job classifieds unique in the way it offers standardized and comparable job advertisements. The company is driven by the belief that simplicity, transparency and effectiveness are core success factors which set new standards in the world of IT recruitment. No Fluff Jobs only features detailed and comparable IT job ads with mandatory pay-scales, as well as information about the technology stack and company perks.



Mark Dekan CEO of Ringier Axel Springer Media AG: "No Fluff Jobs convinced us with their unique approach and the passion of the team for changing the standards of IT job recruiting. We are very happy to become the partner of a Polish classifieds company and thereby expanding the group of job classifieds portals at Ringier Axel Springer Media. Apart from our successful news media portfolio classifieds are gaining more and more importance within the group. István Martis will take over as Group Director Job Classifieds Portfolio. He has as CEO of Profession.hu a proven track record in managing and developing job classifieds for Ringier Axel Springer Media. With his outstanding experience he will push forward further growth and expansion of our portfolio in this segment."



The founders' team of No Fluff Jobs, in particular Magdalena Gaw?owska-Bujok and Tomasz Bujok, will retain the remaining 56 percent of the shares and they will continue to be members of the Management Board. The headquarters of the company will still be in Gdynia. No Fluff Jobs is built by a passionate team of over 25 people. It's still the only IT job classifieds with obligatory payscales in Poland.



Nofluffjobs.com will become part of the group of job classifieds portals at Ringier Axel Springer Media AG: Profession.hu from Hungary, CV Keskus OÜ, operator of leading job classifieds sites cvkeskus.ee in Estonia, cvmarket.lv in Latvia and cvmarket.lt in Lithuania.



Tomasz Bujok CEO and Founder of No Fluff Jobs: "We are delighted to join forces with the Ringier Axel Springer Media AG. The partnership strengthens our commitment to driving change in IT recruitment in Poland and worldwide. We look forward to a bright future with our strong strategic partner."



Magdalena Gaw?owska-Bujok, COO and Founder of No Fluff Jobs: "No Fluff Jobs has always been about transparency, honesty and respecting one another. Because of these values our job classifieds became the most popular IT portal in Poland. We are thrilled to enter a new chapter with a partner who shares our values and we believe the best is still ahead."



No Fluff Jobs was founded in 2014 in Gda'sk, Poland. Fast forward to 2018, within nearly four years of its operations, nofluffjobs.com changed the IT recruitment standards in Poland. In the last 12 months, nofluffjobs.com reached a total of over 5.5 million page views and around 650,000 visitors (source: Google Analytics, period: 01.07.2017-30.06.2018). To date, over 1,500 companies published more than 10,000 job ads on the site (source: Internal Data Management System, period: 01.01.2015-31.06.2018).



As the classifieds portfolio segment is growing, the Management of Ringier Axel Springer Media AG appointed István Martis as its Group Director of Job Classifieds Portfolio. István Martis will still be managing Profession.hu in Budapest as CEO but will also be overseeing the entire job classifieds portfolio of Ringier Axel Springer Media AG.



István Martis graduated at the Faculty of Law of Eötvös Lóránd University in Budapest. He spent nearly ten years in the human resources consultancy sector working in the Hungarian market, as well as in Central Eastern Europe and the United States of America. Then he joined the Profession.hu team as Head of Sales in 2008 and has been managing the entire company since 2012. Hungary's leading recruitment service became part of the Ringier Axel Springer Media AG portfolio in 2015.



Contact: Agnieszka Skrzypek-Makowska Group Communications Manager Grupa Onet-RAS Polska Ringier Axel Springer Polska Sp. z o.o. mobile: +48 508 000 404