data Artisans Unveils Flink Forward Berlin Program Agenda: 50 Sessions with Speakers from Airbnb, ING, Lyft, Microsoft, Netflix and Uber

BERLIN, July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- data Artisans (http://data-artisans.com/), founded by the original creators of Apache Flink, today unveiled the program agenda (https://berlin-2018.flink-forward.org/conference-program/) for the fourth annual Flink Forward Berlin (https://berlin-2018.flink-forward.org/), the premier conference for the Apache Flink and stream processing community. Featuring 50 sessions across five tracks to make it the largest to date, the conference will take place September 3-5, 2018, at the Kulturbrauerei. For more information or to register to attend, please visit https://berlin-2018.flink-forward.org (https://berlin-2018.flink-forward.org/).

Flink Forward Berlin brings together hundreds of enterprise developers, open source community members and Apache Flink core committers for hands-on training, technical and use case sessions, and networking opportunities. Participants will learn how innovative companies like Airbnb, ING, Lyft, Microsoft, Netflix and Uber use Flink as the stream processing engine of choice for large-scale stateful applications, and hear about exciting use cases for Flink, such as anomaly detection in cloud activities, smart city traffic monitoring, risk assessment for trades, and performance and error analysis for service oriented architectures using distributed tracing techniques.

"We look forward to welcoming this vibrant community back to Berlin for the fourth consecutive year to share insights and best practices in building enterprise-grade applications, and to discuss what's next on the Flink roadmap," said Apache Flink PMC VP and data Artisans' CTO Stephan Ewen. "Global adoption of Flink is growing fast as companies across industries are shifting to new service-centric applications that can respond to data in milliseconds, power new business models, and provide the engaging and highly responsive experience that consumers are demanding today. Special thanks to the program committee (https://berlin-2018.flink-forward.org/program-committee/) for assembling our biggest event yet, offering attendees access to the topics that best fits their needs and interests."

Sessions Include:

Brian Wolfe, Airbnb : Upshot: Distributed Tracing Using Flink (https://berlin-2018.flink-forward.org/conference-program/upshotdistributed-tracing-using-flink)

: Upshot: Distributed Tracing Using Flink (https://berlin-2018.flink-forward.org/conference-program/upshotdistributed-tracing-using-flink) Olga Slenders and Gijsbert van Vliet, ING : Exploiting Apache Flink's Stateful Operators (https://berlin-2018.flink-forward.org/conference-program/exploiting-apache-flink-s-stateful-operators)

: Exploiting Apache Flink's Stateful Operators (https://berlin-2018.flink-forward.org/conference-program/exploiting-apache-flink-s-stateful-operators) Avihai Berkovitz and Yonatan Most, Microsoft : Anomaly Detection Engine for Cloud Activities Using Flink (https://berlin-2018.flink-forward.org/conference-program/anomaly-detection-engine-for-cloud-activities-using-flink)

: Anomaly Detection Engine for Cloud Activities Using Flink (https://berlin-2018.flink-forward.org/conference-program/anomaly-detection-engine-for-cloud-activities-using-flink) Steven Wu, Netflix : Failure is not Fatal: What is Your Recovery Story? (https://berlin-2018.flink-forward.org/conference-program/failure-is-not-fatalwhat-is-your-recovery-story-)

: Failure is not Fatal: What is Your Recovery Story? (https://berlin-2018.flink-forward.org/conference-program/failure-is-not-fatalwhat-is-your-recovery-story-) Amey Chaugule and Rafael Garcia, Uber: Threading Needles in a Haystack: Sessionizing the Uber Firehose in Real Time (https://berlin-2018.flink-forward.org/conference-program/threading-needles-in-a-haystacksessionizing-the-uber-firehose-in-realtime)

Flink Forward participants will have the opportunity to hear from experts who have built scalable streaming infrastructure and enterprise-grade applications, view live demos and attend in-depth technical talks on the internals of stream processing technologies. This year's agenda also includes a Research track with speakers from top technical universities who will present efficient algorithms for common streaming operations such as window aggregations and joins, result approximation techniques to guarantee SLAs or reduce resource consumption, and novel approaches for iterative streaming applications like training machine learning models.

Flink Forward Berlin includes one day of hands-on training on September 3, followed by the two-day conference on September 4-5. For those new to Apache Flink, the Standard Training provides an in-depth introduction to stream processing with Flink. For experienced Flink users, the Advanced Training will focus on newer and more advanced understanding of the lower-level APIs and how to manage applications in production. For more information or to register to attend a training session and/or the conference, please visit https://berlin-2018.flink-forward.org (https://berlin-2018.flink-forward.org/)

About Apache Flink

Apache Flink is used by developers to analyze and process data streams of very high volume. By adopting Flink and a data streaming architecture, enterprises can act on insights from data in a matter of milliseconds, as well as cover existing historical data processing needs within a single platform. Flink is developed and supported by the vibrant and growing Apache Software Foundation open source community with more than 360 contributors to Flink, of which data Artisans engineers are proud participants.

About data Artisans

data Artisans (https://data-artisans.com/) was founded by the creators of open source Apache Flink to bring real-time data applications to the enterprise. dA Platform, (https://data-artisans.com/da-platform) with open source Apache Flink (https://data-artisans.com/the-da-platform), provides turnkey stream processing to businesses, enabling them to manage and deploy live data applications so they can react to data instantaneously and make better and faster business decisions. Global companies such as Alibaba, ING, Netflix and Uber use Flink as the stream processing engine to power large-scale stateful applications, including real-time analytics, machine learning, search and content ranking, and fraud detection.

Backed by Intel Capital, b-to-v Partners, and Tengelmann Ventures, data Artisans is based in Berlin, Germany with an office in San Francisco, Calif. For more information, visit https://data-artisans.com (http://data-artisans.com/).

"Apache", "Apache Flink", and their logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation in the U.S. and/or other countries.

