Loading computer approved by China Classification Society for inland waterway transport

Navis, the provider of the industry standard for loading computers for container vessels, has been selected to equip six 1,900 TEU fully cellular, gearless container vessels with MACS3 loading computers, currently being built at Nanjing-based Jinling Shipyard in China. The sister vessels with the hull numbers JINLING9160402 9160405 and SHAN1244 1249, are designed to serve the Intra-Asia trade and will join the fleet of the Shanghai-based owner Zhonggu Shipping starting in 2019. The on-board loading instrument MACS3 fulfills the requirements of the Chinese Classification Societies (CCS) with regard to stability calculations for sea-going and inland waterway transports.

The MACS3 version has been adopted for Chinese inland waterway transport and provides a streamlined overview of all relevant stability criteria, which includes listing limits and for all loading and ballast water conditions. Additionally, it contains a coefficient factor that allows cargo officers on board to quickly check whether the vessel complies with the CCS' inland waterway stability standards. Thanks to the IMDG module, MACS3 complies with Chinese standards for the inland waterway transport of dangerous goods.

This dedicated MACS3 version for vessels serving Intra-Asia trade is provided as a service to owners who value safe and efficient vessel and cargo performance for sea-going vessels and for river-sea shipping. A total of 20 river box ships operating in Chinese waterways have been equipped with it thus far.

"Inland waterway transport throughout the world is subject to the highest standards of national authorities and classification societies to ensure safe and efficient cargo transportation. MACS3 is known for its high degree of flexibility in implementing international and national regulations according to customers' needs," said Guy Rey-Herme, President of XVELA and the Head of Maritime Solution at Navis. "At Navis, we maintain solid long-term relationships with Chinese ship owners and shipyards. The close collaboration supported by our agency network ensures we are able to understand the requirements of local owners and incorporate them into our products and services."

Established in 1984, the MACS3 loading computer features a ship library that includes approximately 5,000 vessel profiles of container vessels, bulk carriers, multipurpose vessels, tanker vessels, roro vessels and offshore vessels which holds a market share of approximately 65 percent of the container vessel segment. Following the integration of MACS3 with the XVELA's collaborative maritime business network platform and the stowage planning solution StowMan, the vessel profiles are also available to users of XVELA and StowMan software. Due to MACS3's connectivity to XVELA, customers profit from a faster way to check stability and lashing calculations. This is due to the fact that terminal vessel planners can see the same results depicted on vessels while creating their plans, thus resulting in a quicker start for loading and discharging operations at the terminal.

Additionally, as an industry standard, MACS3 has been deployed for the training of future nautical officers by maritime colleges and universities worldwide, including Wuhan Technology University and the Dalian Marine College.

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world's leading organizations across the shipping supply chain. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services to enable our container terminals and carriers alike to streamline their ocean supply chains and better collaborate together, transforming how goods are efficiently delivered. Whether tracking cargo through a port, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis provides a comprehensive set of solutions to optimize terminal performance, vessel performance and cloud-based collaboration that drives transparency, efficiency and profitability to a network of ocean carriers and terminal operators. www.navis.com

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki:CGCBV) is a leading provider of cargo and load handling solutions with the goal of becoming the leader in intelligent cargo handling. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor offer products and services that ensure our customers a continuous, reliable and sustainable performance. Cargotec's sales in 2017 totaled approximately EUR 3.2 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com

