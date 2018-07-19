Unique Pizza and Subs Corp.: Second Shipment of PopsyBites are Shipped to Tripifoods

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2018 / Unique Foods Corporation (OTC PINK: UPZSD) on May 16th 2018 Buffalo New York based food distributor Tripifoods placed their first order of PopsyBites, a smaller Bite Size version of the award winning PopsyCakes "The First & Only Cupcake Dipped in Chocolate on a Pretzel." As a result of their popular demand Unique Foods is proud to announce, Tripifoods has placed a much larger second order. These handcrafted PopsyBites have been produced and shipped in a refrigerated truck to Tripifoods to be distributed to select Kwik Fill convenience stores in the upcoming weeks.

These scrumptious PopsyBites offer all of the same award winning ingredients as its full size counterpart (PopsyCakes) in an easy to enjoy individual serving. The PopsyBites, with an affordable suggested retail price of $1.99, are perfect for retail locations nationwide. The first PopsyBites are offered in three of the original PopsyCakes flavors, Vanilla Bean Dream, Strawberry Milkshake & Dark Chocolate Decadence. The PopsyBites will be packed for individual sale with 36 to a box (12 of each of the three flavors).

Unique Foods plans on debuting the custom Luscious Lemon PopsyBites in late 2018 in select hospital gift shops, these delicious treats will help continue its partnership with Alex's Lemonade Stand. Helping to fight childhood cancer one Cup, one Luscious Lemon PopsyCake & soon Luscious Lemon PopsyBite at a time.

James C. Vowler President & CEO of Unique Foods Corp. stated, "We are very excited about our new PopsyBites and their ability to reach a vast new customer base. The PopsyCakes are a fun gourmet treat and are perfect for certain exclusive venues & high-end retail outlets. Whereas our New PopsyBites, with their individual serving size & affordable price point, are perfect for any retail space!"

Vowler continues to state, "In the past few months we have made some monumental changes in the company that will assure we are able to achieve all of the company goals while building shareholder value. Some of these tough decisions may at first seem to go against shareholder value but we believe in the long run are necessary to make Unique Foods Corp a success. Some of the events: name change; reverse of our common stock; removing a negative individual from our brand; hiring of a new accounting firm with the goal of achieving audited financials; launching of new products; national television exposure on Fox News 'The Five"; Unique Foods commerce website to debut this week; soon to announce the full details and completion of the acquisition of Pizza Fusion & launch of multiple frozen pizza lines, plus many more exciting happenings."

About Unique Foods Corporation:

Unique Foods Corp. partnered with Jack Brewer & Brewer Media & Entertainment Group back in October of 2017. Brewer Media Group was brought on to help build all aspects of the many Unique brands. With a primary focus on the increase of online and retail sales, social media presence and overall content, public persona and awareness, acquire acquisition opportunities and much more. The company has three wholly owned subsidiaries Jose Madrid Salsa, Unique Tap House & Sports Grill and PopsyCakes and a Licensing agreement with Christopher Street Products.

