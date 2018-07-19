AVSystem announces that it has joined the STMicroelectronics Partner Program to make its Anjay LwM2M SDK and Coiote IoT Device Management platform available to users of the STM32 portfolio.

The goal of the cooperation as part of the ST Partner Program is enabling out-of-the-box device management of ST's equipment with the new established standard for IoT device management OMA SpecWorks' LwM2M protocol.

AVSystem's Anjay LwM2M SDK is an open-sourced development kit used to build LwM2M clients that is world-known for its excellent results in LwM2M interoperability testing held twice every year by OMA SpecWorks. Thanks to the integration of Anjay on STM32 Discovery Packs as part of the ST Cellular-to-Cloud program, the kits, offering connectivity over LTE Cat M1/NB-IoT or 2G/3G networks, can be managed remotely as a plug play solution.

Additionally, users of the STM32 Discovery Packs can access a free demo of AVSystem's Coiote IoT Device Management. The platform, hosted as a cloud pay-as-you-grow service, enables scalable and comprehensive device management and telemetry over the LwM2M protocol. As a key result of AVSystem being part of the ST Partner Program, users are able to connect their ST boards from the STM32 Discovery Pack to manage and monitor them in accordance to the newest implementation of LwM2M.

Soon to be released, AVSystem's new Anjay LwM2M software expansion for STM32Cube based on its Anjay LwM2M SDK, will allow developers to easily create their own LwM2M clients on ST's equipment.

"With the rapid growth of the IoT market, it is essential to be part of consistent ecosystems that result in bringing a more comprehensive IoT offer to the market. AVSystem is very happy to actively contribute to ST's Partner Program and to speed up the time to market for IoT developers. We look forward to expanding such joint work to offer new features in the area of LwM2M 1.1," concludes Wojciech Czech, CTO at AVSystem.

STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications created the ST Partner Program to help customers' design teams access extra skills and resources to speed customer development efforts. By identifying and making customers aware of ST-Partner companies with complementary products and services, and adding a certification process that assures that all partners are periodically vetted for quality and competence, the ST Partner Program accelerates design and product development and shrinks time-to-market for new products. For more information, please visit www.st.com/partners

About AVSystem

Being an expert in large-scale solutions for telco operators, AVSystem built its product portfolio around device management and monitoring solutions (TR-069, LwM2M), M2M and IoT service delivery platforms as well as WiFi value-added service platforms and indoor location solutions. 100+ large telco operators worldwide prove the superiority of AVSystem's technology. For more information please visit: www.avsystem.com

