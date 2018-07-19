NetEase Acquires a Minority Stake in Jumpship

Jumpship is an independent game studio collaboration between Dino Patti, ex-CEO and Co-founder of Playdead, and Chris Olsen.

GUILDFORD, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2018 / Today it was announced that NetEase has acquired a minority stake in Jumpship. Jumpship is an independent game studio collaboration between Dino Patti, ex-CEO and Co-founder of Playdead, creators of LIMBO and INSIDE, and Chris Olsen, a seasoned feature film animator turned game developer.

"For me, NetEase seems like a perfect match. It's been natural for us to focus on Europe and North America, so we're excited to get a very strong partner in China. It goes without saying that we keep our full independence and that we are now looking for additional talent to join the team," Dino said.

"I've been delighted with the early, behind closed doors feedback and we're exploring the potential of that vision. It's crucial to me that we're creating something that helps expand the definition of games and draws people in from outside the medium. We're looking forward to collaborating with people who share these fundamental ambitions," Chris explained.

Jumpship was officially incorporated in early 2017, and has its base in Guildford, UK. The company currently employs six full-time staff and plans to double in size over the next year.

Find more details about the game and job openings at: https://jumpship.co.uk

Latest teaser: https://youtu.be/3Wecsb0EiPc

Media contact: press@jumpship.co.uk



Somerville - first game by Jumpship

SOURCE: Jumpship