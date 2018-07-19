Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2018) - BlissCo Cannabis (CSE: BLIS) (FSE: GQ4B), an ACMPR licensed producer and future distributor of ultra-premium cannabis, has signed an e-commerce and technology services agreement with Namaste Technologies (TSXV: N) (FSE: M5BQ) (OTCQB: NXTTF). Namaste, a global leader in the sale of medical cannabis technology and consumption devices, has nine offices with multiple distribution centers around the globe and operates over 30 websites under various brands.





Through its subsidiaries, Namaste's product offering includes vaporizers, glassware, accessories, CBD products, and will soon be selling medical cannabis in the Canadian market, subject to approval by Health Canada.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Namaste will assist BlissCo enhance its online platform and its patient experience by utilizing Namaste's suite of innovative technologies including:

Software integrations including Namaste's artificial intelligence (AI) platform and machine learning to improve conversion rates

Customization of NamasteMD, Canada's first ACMPR compliant telemedicine application

E-commerce development services including programming and IT

Use of the Pineapple Express same-day delivery service

Damian Kettlewell, BlissCo CEO, stated: "By signing this agreement, we further strengthen BlissCo's ecosystem by utilizing Namaste's tech-enhanced distribution channels and complementary products. We plan to provide our patients with direct access to BlissCo products by leveraging Namaste's e-commerce and mobile platforms, as well as the company's white-labeling capabilities to create a consistent brand experience."

Sean Dollinger, Namaste President and CEO, added: "We're proud to partner with BlissCo on this project. We've worked closely with their management team who are keenly focused on an innovative and long-term strategy to differentiate themselves in this competitive industry. We believe that we can bring major value to BlissCo by implementing our e-commerce platforms with the goal of increasing revenue and conversion rates while creating the best user experience possible for patients."

Sean Dollinger will join BlissCo's Board of Directors.

BlissCo will be processing and distributing cannabis purchased from multiple supply agreements and from cannabis grown at its own state-of-the-art 12,600 square foot industrial facility in Metro Vancouver, B.C.

Deloitte estimates that the retail market for legal cannabis in Canada could hit $8.7 billion annually. Further, online medical cannabis sales are estimated to reach $1.1 billion by 2020.

