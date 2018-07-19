Pepsi MAX Partners With One of the Biggest Music Festivals in the World

LONDON, July 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Pepsi MAX is proud to announce an exciting four-year European partnership between its iconic no-sugar cola brand, and one of the biggest and fastest growing music festivals in the world, Tomorrowland.

For decades music has been a key part of the Pepsi DNA, exciting and unifying fans around a shared passion for music, from creating exciting campaigns and content to bringing fans closer to the globally renowned artists and emerging talent they love.

In a brand first, this summer Pepsi MAX will partner with Tomorrowland to serve as one of the main sponsors of the festival based in Belgium, with more than one million pre-ticket registrations and people travelling to the site from 200 countries. The partnership will open extraordinary opportunities for Pepsi MAX and festival fans, with digital activations and on-the-ground experiences across two weekends in July, 20th to 29th.

Mark Kirkham, Head of Marketing and Innovation, PepsiCo West Europe Beverages said, "Music is in Pepsi MAX's DNA, so we are excited to be announcing our multi-year partnership with Tomorrowland and look forward to having our fans experience it first-hand. Tomorrowland is not only one of greatest festivals in the world, but has one of the largest global fan bases, lending its potential to be one of our most exciting and engaging activations."

