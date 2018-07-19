Pressure BioSciences, Inc.: Pressure BioSciences Developing Potential Breakthrough Processing Method for High Quality, Shelf Stable Milk and Other Dairy Products

Primary Goal is Delivery of Higher Quality, Longer Lasting Liquid Foods and Beverages not Requiring Refrigeration or Chemical Additives

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2018 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) ("PBI" or the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based technology and products to the worldwide life sciences industry, today announced a major collaboration with the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences of The Ohio State University ("Ohio State"). The primary goal of the program is to develop and make available for commercialization a continuous-flow manufacturing technology that will prepare liquid foods and beverages with preservation of superior sensory and nutritional qualities, while delivering long, room temperature shelf stability without requiring refrigeration or chemical additives throughout the chain of distribution and retail sale. PBI believes achievement of this long sought-after consumer demand can now be accomplished through scale-up of the Company's innovative and patented Ultra Shear Technology ("UST").

The collaborative project is supported by a four-year, $891,000 grant awarded to scientists at Ohio State's College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences ("CFAES") by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Institute of Food and Agriculture ("NIFA"). Ohio State has granted PBI a $318,000 sub-contract to build a working benchtop instrument and a pilot plant floor model UST machine. PBI has already begun to work on this project.

Today's health conscious consumers demand food that is nutritious, minimally processed, pathogen safe, and that also tastes good, looks appealing, and is free of chemical emulsifiers and preservatives. Food processors have been seeking new minimal or non-heat exposure technologies that can provide extended shelf-life, while meeting "clean label" (no artificial ingredients or chemicals) requirements and that satisfy consumer expectations. The current clean label food market is estimated at $62 billion in the USA and $165 billion worldwide (Nunes, 2016). Many clean label foods are currently processed using costly, non-efficient, batch-oriented high-pressure processing ("HPP"), including juices (e.g., Starbuck's Evolution line), seafood, meats, baby food, guacamole, and fruits/vegetables. In 2015, the worldwide market for HPP food was estimated at $10 billion (Toops: 2016).

Dr. Edmund Y. Ting, Sr. VP of Engineering at PBI, and a pioneer in the development of HPP, said: "HPP has proven to be very effective in reducing food-borne pathogens and extending shelf-life in pre-packaged foods (e.g., juices and ready-to-eat meats), thus eliminating the need for chemical additives. However, HPP remains a batch process not capable of continuous flow, and because it is only a pasteurization process, and does not render food "commercially sterile", HPP-processed food must be shipped, stored, and maintained under refrigeration throughout the entire chain of distribution and retail sale. We believe that Ultra Shear Technology will provide economical solutions to these problems, and will offer an additional, clean label processing choice to both consumers and the food industry around the world."

Ultra Shear Technology combines high pressure and high shear forces, while minimizing exposure to damaging high temperatures. PBI believes this innovative processing method will allow liquid food and beverage companies to manufacture healthier and better tasting products by reducing thermal damage and the need for chemical preservatives. This can be achieved by using extreme pressures to deliver nearly instantaneous shear and temperature exposures for effective anti-microbial effects and long-term preservation without the necessity for chemical additives. It is also anticipated that the fine emulsions produced with Ultra Shear will have enhanced sensory and nutritional benefits.

"We believe UST can be used by food manufacturers for the processing of healthier and improved beverages, sauces, condiments and other foods," said Dr. V.M. "Bala" Balasubramaniam, a CFAES professor of food engineering who is leading the collaborative project. His laboratory, with a multidisciplinary team of microbiologists, chemists and nutritionists, investigates innovative food technologies and then works with industry to implement them commercially.

Known internationally for his research on high-pressure and other types of nonthermal processing, or safely processing food using significantly less heat, Dr. Balasubramaniam holds joint appointments in the CFAES departments of Food Science and Technology, and in Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering. Other distinguished members of the CFAES research team include Ahmed Yousef, professor of Food Microbiology; Rafael Jimenez-Flores, the J.T. "Stubby" Parker Endowed Chair in Dairy Foods; and Christopher Simons, assistant professor of Sensory Science.

Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBI, stated: "The ultimate goal of this collaborative project is for consumers to benefit from the increased availability of wholesome, healthy, better-tasting, shelf-stable, clean label liquid food and beverage options. Imagine liquid foods like milk shipped and stored at room temperature for extended periods of time post-processing, while retaining superior nutritional and taste qualities. The advantages and cost-savings to the consumer and dairy industry could be game-changing. The advantages and cost savings to schools, the military, disaster relief agencies, and other such groups could be equally significant. This technology development is very exciting, and potentially very rewarding, for all stakeholders in PBI."

Mr. Schumacher continued: "It is important to note that PBI's core business of providing innovative, pressure-based instruments and consumables to life sciences companies worldwide continues to be strong. As reported during our Q1 2018 financial call, we have achieved nine consecutive quarters of increased product and services revenue on a year-over-year basis. We also reported that we recently initiated the first project utilizing our recently acquired IP from the BaroFold acquisition, and that we believe this new CRO service could generate significant revenue in the near future."

Mr. Schumacher concluded: "With our core business showing consistent revenue growth, our BaroFold acquisition generating revenue much sooner than planned, and our Ultra Shear Technology platform getting off to an impressive start, we believe PBI has now positioned itself well for rapid, explosive growth in the months and years ahead."

A short, informational interview between Mr. Schumacher and Mr. Daniel Wong of Investor Town Hall - discussing Ultra Shear Technology and its potential as a breakthrough processing method for milk and other dairy products - can be found by clicking the following link: Schumacher Interview With Investor Town Hall.

