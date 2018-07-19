Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) TCS Group Holding PLC: Tinkoff Mobile launches major expansion into Russian regions 19-Jul-2018 / 16:16 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Tinkoff Mobile launches major expansion into Russian regions Moscow, Russia - 19 July 2018. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), Russia's leading digital provider of financial and lifestyle products and services, announces that its mobile virtual network operator ("MVNO") Tinkoff Mobile is embarking on an expansion drive across the Russian regions. As part of the expansion programme, Tinkoff Mobile will launch its services in the Krasnodar Territory, Volgograd Region, Republic of Adygea, and Republic of Mari El. The operator's services are now available in a total of eight regions nationwide, including Moscow and the Moscow Region and St Petersburg and the Leningrad Region. George Chesakov, CEO of Tinkoff Mobile, commented: "We continue our country-wide rollout programme after successful pilot phase in Moscow and Saint Petersburg regions, where business metrics met our expectations. Customers have responded positively to our service and flexible model that allows them to design a subscription plan to meet their specific needs. This success has laid the foundation for Tinkoff Mobile's further expansion to 60 regions of Russia by the end of 2018." For enquiries: Tinkoff Bank Darya Ermolina Head of PR + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2009) d.ermolina@tinkoff.ru [1] About Tinkoff Mobile Tinkoff Mobile is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that, together with Tinkoff Bank, is part of TCS Group. Launched in December 2017, the operator uses Tele2's cellular network and infrastructure. As a full MVNO, Tinkoff Mobile has its own network code, dedicated number range, SIM cards and business apps. This model ensures the greatest possible flexibility in designing customer service processes and subscription plans. The MVNO is fully integrated with Tinkoff Bank, and its coverage extends all over Russia. With no predetermined tariffs, Tinkoff Mobile subscribers can, on their own, create tariff plans and pick service packages that meet their needs. On top of that, Tinkoff Mobile offers such popular options as free Tinkoff Bank virtual cards for subscribers, account management via a mobile app, attractive international roaming fees, one-size-fits-all SIM cards delivered free of charge, and switching to an extended service package any time by paying the price difference. ISIN: US87238U2033 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: TCS LEI Code: 549300XQRN9MR54V1W18 Sequence No.: 5766 EQS News ID: 706377 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: mailto:media@tinkoff.ru

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2018 09:16 ET (13:16 GMT)