Carnival PLC - Carnival Corporation & plc Declares Dividend

Carnival Corporation & plc Declares Dividend

MIAMI, July 19, 2018 -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) today announced that has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share.

The company's boards of directors approved a record date for the quarterly dividend of August 24, 2018, and a payment date of September 14, 2018.

Holders of Carnival Corporation common stock and Carnival plc ADSs will receive the dividend payable in U.S. dollars. The dividend for Carnival plc ordinary shares will be payable in U.S. dollars or sterling. In the absence of instructions or elections to the contrary, holders of Carnival plc ordinary shares will automatically receive the dividend in sterling.

Dividends payable in sterling will be converted from U.S. dollars at the exchange rate quoted by Bloomberg (BFIX) at 12 noon London time on September 4, 2018. Holders of Carnival plc ordinary shares wishing to receive their dividend in U.S. dollars or participate in the Carnival plc Dividend Reinvestment Plan must elect to do so by August 24, 2018.

