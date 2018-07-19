SETO Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: SETO) to Invest in Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis

HANOVER, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2018 / SETO Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: SETO) announces that it has entered into negotiations for investment in a cannabis grow and processing facility. Seto's estimated investment of three million dollars ($3,000,000.00) will be staggered, consisting of a combination of cash, stocks, and debt. The specific terms of the joint venture will be negotiated over the next 90 days. Seto is developing private investment sources for the initial phase of the project.

With this tie-up, SETO has procured the expertise required for the development of a pharmaceutical-grade facility for growing, processing and dispensing medical marijuana. The pool includes cannabis growers, organic growing methods and hydroponics with crop emphasis on healing herbs and medicinal plants, including management expertise for farming/managing 600 acres.

We will issue periodic updates of our progress.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some information in this document constitutes forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements, such as the closing of the share exchange agreement. The words "wishes,' "aspires,' "plan,' "forecast,' "anticipates,' "estimate,' "project,' "intend,' "expect,' "should,' "believe,' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to SETO Holdings, Inc., herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by the above-mentioned cautionary statement. SETO Holdings, Inc., disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this estimate, except as may be required by law.

Follow SETO on Twitter @setoholdings

Contact: Seto Holdings, Inc. - Sanjay Srivastava, Chairman & COO

info@setousa.com, 8600 Snowden River Parkway, Ste. 309, Columbia, MD 21045

Headquarters:

SETO Holdings, Inc.

7476 New Ridge Road, Suite H

Hanover, MD 21076

setousa.com

SOURCE: SETO Holdings, Inc.