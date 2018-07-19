Director, Policy & Research, Clare Bloomfield, and CEO, Louis Boswell, at the launch party for the revised OTT and regulatory policies for the video industry around Asia.



HONG KONG, July 19, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Casbaa, the Association for the Asian video industry, today released their long-awaited review of OTT and regulatory policies for the video industry around Asia. Based on a year-long study of legal frameworks and government policies in 17 Asian markets, and using the UK and USA as comparators, Casbaa has examined key issues in regulation of the pay TV and online video industry.Casbaa released a booklet entitled "OTT TV Policies in Asia", which focuses on policies for professional, curated over-the top (OTT) services[1]. In parallel Casbaa also announced that more detailed matrices looking at a broad range of policy issues for both traditional pay TV and OTT are available online, for members only, at www.casbaa.com/rfg. Together, these publications provide an in-depth picture of the diversity of regulatory approaches prevailing across Asia.Speaking at the launch event last night, Louis Boswell, CEO of Casbaa, stated that "We are providing a unique resource through this study and the accompanying online database. As OTT continues to grow around the region, so governments continue to look at how and if they need to regulate it. It is essential for any content provider in the OTT space to understand these dynamics and as the video industry association it is our job to keep the industry updated".Casbaa continues to engage with governments to advocate for light-touch regulation, for new and more traditional video services. "It will take time and effort to persuade Asian governments to move beyond their legacy regulatory approaches for video", said Chief Policy Officer John Medeiros. "We aim to help our members navigate the changes in what still remains a very unclear operating environment."The new publication follows on from the regulatory review entitled "Same, Same But Different", released in 2015. They analyse key issues such as governance, copyright protection, content regulation and licence restrictions. For OTT regulation, both written and unwritten policies are in substantial states of flux and attracting much high level political interest with many governments talking about "how" to regulate, not "whether" to regulate.[1] The book "OTT TV Policies in Asia" is freely available for download on the Casbaa website and can be found at www.casbaa.com/resources/casbaa-publications/public-reportAbout CASBAACasbaa is THE trade association for the video industry and ecosystem in Asia Pacific. It serves to make the video industry stronger and healthier through promoting the common interests of its members. Casbaa leads the fight against video piracy, publishes in-depth reports and hosts conferences and seminars aimed to support a vibrant video industry. For more information, visit www.casbaa.com.Source: CASBAAContact:Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.