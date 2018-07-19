Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Annual General Meeting Result

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 19 July 2018 shareholders approved the following resolutions:

Ordinary Business

Ordinary Resolutions

1) to receive and consider the Annual Financial Report for the year ended

31 March 2018;

2) to approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy;

3) to approve the Annual Statement and Report on Remuneration for the year

ended 31 March 2018;

4) to declare a final dividend on the ordinary shares;

5) to re-elect Glen Suarez as a Director of the Company;

6) to re-elect Gordon McQueen as a Director of the Company;

7) to re-elect Maxwell Ward as a Director of the Company;

8) to re-elect Victoria Hastings as a Director of the Company;

9) to re-elect Sir Nigel Wicks as a Director of the Company;

10) to re-appoint KPMG LLP as Auditor;

11) to authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor;

Special Business (please refer to the Notice of Meeting for the full text of the resolutions)

Ordinary Resolution

12) to authorise the Directors to allot securities;

Special Resolutions

13) to authorise the Directors to allot securities for cash, disapplying statutory pre-emption rights;

14) to renew the Directors' authority to purchase shares of the Company in the market for cancellation or for holding in Treasury within the parameters specified; and

15) that the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than AGMs) shall be not less than 14 days' notice;

The resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The proxy votes lodged with the Registrar will shortly be available via the Company's website at:

www.invescoperpetual.co.uk/edinburgh

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

19 July 2018