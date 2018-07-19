Alkame Holdings, Inc. (ALKM) Provides Shareholder Update

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2018 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: ALKM), a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly products, is happy to provide this update to shareholders and review major events and accomplishments.

'Dear Shareholders,

First and foremost, we are very happy to announce the first step in bringing the company current in its reporting with the filing of the 2015 10K. We are working steadfastly with our financial team and auditors to get current on all remaining filings and expect to file our 2016 fillings as quickly as possible.

Robert Eakle, Chief Executive Officer of Alkame, stated, 'It's exciting to push this first domino over, and we are very much looking forward to sharing our incredible story as filings are released in rapid succession. We are continually executing our business plan, which is a direct result of our team's hard work and dedication. We fully expect that our efforts and unwavering commitment will solidify ALKM as a profitable and rapidly-growing company. Our past is behind us and we only see impressive growth as we look into the current and foreseeable future."

For more detailed information about Alkame's 2015 financial results, please refer to the Company's Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.

2015, as is being disclosed now, starts to tell a rather impressive story. This story starts with some very difficult decisions, hardship, and tremendous sacrifice, but critical to setting the company on a path to long term success. As the story unfolds throughout 2016 it will begin to show our tenacity and diligence, into 2017 filled with expansion, growing capabilities, and an impressive array of possibilities. Our expectation is to show even stronger growth throughout 2018. We are currently projecting roughly $2 million plus in revenue by the end of the year 2018, and that's if we stop growing.

Although we knew this process was going to be difficult, we acquired the Alkame Water co-packer and stepped into the acquisition of Xtreme that was operating at a significant loss but essential in order to acquire the Intellectual Property ('IP") and patents that form the cornerstone of our unique water products. We did major triage, terminated unprofitable business dealings, and began the reconstruction process, relying heavily on the Alkame Water brand to press through those difficult times.

2015 into 2016 gave us an opportunity early on to explore the emerging hemp sector, and begin formulation work to develop the chemistry of suspending oil in water. It was not an easy task, but we endured.

2017 was a transition year, and pivotal as we transformed our holding company into an IP water patent holder, in pursuit of multiple applications for that technology. Early in that year we began to clear out massive amounts of debt, roughly $1,164,000 was converted off the company's books.

The company has physically relocated its water manufacturing operation to our newly created subsidiary a full-fledged food and beverage manufacturing facility based in Oregon. Logistically located in the western part of the country this new facility is geographically much more desirable for us on several fronts. This facility provides the capability or running both hot and cold fill production lines, and with multiple lines allows us to greatly expand into the private label, co-pack and contract food and beverage manufacturing business. We have also recently entered in the growing hemp and CBD space. We have added several clients in both the private and public sectors, and producing products within the organic and natural specialty gourmet product sector as well.

Here's an overview of just some of our accomplishments:

Created Alkame Water

Created Alkame Holdings (creating multiple subsidiaries & revenue streams)

Acquired Patents

Entered the Pet Sector (brands like Pawz & Clawz)

Entered Aquaculture (Ran successful test in Colorado - Received aquaculture license in Oregon)

Entered the Hemp Sector

Created Bell Foods Intl., leased its predecessor's facility, and acquired certain assets of the operation

Relocated Manufacturing from Idaho to Oregon

Entered the natural specialty food and beverage product development and co-packing business

Received Organic Certification from Oregon Tilth

Acquired multiple domain names for future marketing purposes and products

Began preparations of our manufacturing facility to upgrade from AIB to SQF auditing

We have added additional pieces of manufacturing equipment, further enhancing capabilities

Brought in key personnel and additional infrastructure

White Label:

Having our own manufacturing plant has enabled us to offer private labeling programs, opening new revenue streams for the company that include an endless array of opportunities, such as honey products, beverages including bottled waters, teas, lemonades coffees and more, oils, salsas, jelly, drink mixes, condiments and much more, and that is steadily growing.

Revenues:

We have just filed our 2015 year end and are working on completing the rest of our filings. We are happy to report that product sales (unaudited) for 2017 exceeded the combined product sales of 2016 and our projected revenue for 2018 looks to be even better.

All in all, we are very happy with the company's transition, and even though we went through a steep turnaround, we believe we are coming out of it on the other end much stronger. Rest assured, that while we continue to make these positive changes, advancements and those we are still working on will lead to both greater growth, and our continued commitment to our shareholders as we build a stronger Alkame Holdings, Inc. for today and the future.

Sincerely,

Robert Eakle, CEO

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries market and distribute enhanced waters utilizing an exclusive patented formula and technology to create enhanced water with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications to utilize its Intellectual Property by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as the growing aqua-culture industry, consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, as well as many other various water treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations

Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com

Email: info@alkameholdingsinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

SOURCE: Alkame Holdings, Inc.