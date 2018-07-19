Alcantara, the global luxury lifestyle brand, recently previewed its "Made in Italy" Fall/Winter fashion collection at Milano Unica in Milan.

The company's 2019-2020 collection will be unveiled at Premier Vision in Paris in mid-September.

"Our newest collection intertwines technology and functionality, extreme customization and the brand's versatility that never ceases to amaze," said Alcantara Chairman and CEO Andrea Boragno. "All of these characteristics, together with our constant attention to the environment, make Alcantara the material of the future."

Boragno said the collection focuses on five different expressions of Alcantara that were developed by the company's design team, including:

Timeless Inspired by the love for "Made in Italy," which features patterns from classic fabrics.

Inspired by the love for "Made in Italy," which features patterns from classic fabrics. Handmade Created from the marriage of traditional craftsmanship and the latest technology.

Created from the marriage of traditional craftsmanship and the latest technology. Bloom - Focused on flowers and rich textures for an organic, emotive sense of feeling.

- Focused on flowers and rich textures for an organic, emotive sense of feeling. Garden Germinated from a visualization of the plant world, full of foliage and overprints.

Germinated from a visualization of the plant world, full of foliage and overprints. Jungle Imagined with animals as the protagonists, using embossing, embroidery, printing and laser cuts that replace leathers, to underline the brand's commitment to the environment.

The collection's five expressions embody the essence of Alcantara and the evolved lifestyle the brand represents in a wide range of colors, Boragno said. He noted that the material connects the worlds of fashion, accessories, automotive, hi-tech and interior design, placing the brand at the center of contemporary life.

Alcantara S.p.A. www.alcantara.com

Founded in 1972, Alcantara represents a prime example of Italian-produced quality. As registered trademark of Alcantara S.p.A. and result of a unique and proprietary technology, Alcantara is a highly innovative material, offering an unrivalled combination of sensory, aesthetic and functional qualities. Thanks to its extraordinary versatility, Alcantara is the choice of leading brands in a number of application fields: fashion and accessories, automotive, interior design and home décor, consumer-electronics. These features, together with a serious and certified commitment in terms of sustainability, make Alcantara a true icon of contemporary lifestyle: the lifestyle of those who want to fully enjoy their everyday life, respecting the environment. Since 2009 Alcantara is certified "Carbon Neutral", having defined, reduced and offset all the CO 2 emissions derived from its activity. To mark out the path of the company in such a field, every year Alcantara draws up and publishes its own Sustainability Report, certified by BDO authority and available also on the corporate website.

Headquartered in Milan, Alcantara production site and R&D department are located in Nera Montoro, in the heart of Umbria Region (Terni).

NOTE TO EDITORS: High-resolution photos of the different expressions from the Alcantara Fall/Winter collection mentioned in this release are available from AutoCom Associates.

Press Material: http://www.alcantara.com/en/press_area/index.do

User:press

Password: alcantara

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005602/en/

Contacts:

Alcantara Company Contact:

Press Office

Alcantara S.p.A

Phone: +39.02.580.304

E-mail: press@alcantara.com

or

Media Contacts for Alcantara:

Michael Scholl or Thom Cannell

AutoCom Associates

Phone: +1.248.647.8621

E-mail:mscholl@usautocom.com or tcannell@usautocom.com