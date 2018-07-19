The ASSEMBLY Show: Automation and Robotics are the Focus of Two Pre-Show Workshops Scheduled for the 2018 Assembly Show

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2018 / The ASSEMBLY Show has announced two in-depth workshops covering the latest trends in manufacturing technology focused on Automated Assembly Systems and Robotic Assembly. Both workshops will be held on Tuesday, October 23 prior to the opening of The ASSEMBLY Show taking place at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL through Thursday, October 25, 2018. The sixth annual ASSEMBLY Show, a three-day trade show and conference focused exclusively on assembly technology, equipment and products will feature a robust show floor, learning theaters, special events and networking receptions.

"The pre-show workshops are always a big draw for our attendees, and we are once again working with industry experts who will provide knowledge in the ever-changing and growing fields of automation and robotics as well as actionable ways attendees can bring these advancements to their companies," said Tom Esposito, Publisher, ASSEMBLY Magazine. "The workshops are a great way for industry professionals to gain insights and then meet the solution providers during the opening night reception on the show floor which opens immediately after the workshops conclude."

In the Automated Assembly Systems workshop participants will hear from industry executives from ATC Automation, Arthur G. Russell Co., Balluff Inc. and Performance Feeders Inc. on how to obtain an automated assembly system on-time and on-budget. The panelists will dive deep into the following four segments: working with systems integrators, perfecting parts feeding, technologies for error-proofing automated assembly and achieving flexibility in automated assembly and will provide tips, trick and advice for cost-effective and efficient operation. For more information on this workshop, visit this link.

The Robotic Assembly workshop will focus on the fact that today's robots are faster, more precise, and easier to use and their connectivity is playing a key role in today's increasingly digital manufacturing environment. Industry leaders from Epson Robots, KUKA Robotics, SCHUNK Inc. and Universal Robots will teach participants about the starting point for robotic automation, collaborative robots, options for end-effectors and new technologies for robotic welding. For more information on this workshop, visit this link.

This 6th Annual ASSEMBLY Show will bring together 8,000+ industry professionals with over 300 exhibiting companies and will be full of opportunities for manufacturing engineers and managers to uncover new resources, experience equipment hands-on, evaluate the latest technologies and products and connect face-to-face with industry experts. For more information and to register, visit www.theassemblyshow.com.

The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com), a monthly trade magazine read by 56,000 engineers and managers responsible for manufacturing and designing cars, computers, catheters, coffee makers, etc. ASSEMBLY covers the processes, technologies and strategies for joining discrete parts into finished products. The event is produced by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving professionals across 50+ industries. For more information, visit www.theassemblyshow.com

