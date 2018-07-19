Regulatory News:

IPSEN announces that, following the effective implementation of the long-term partnership of NATIXIS with ODDO-BHF, its Liquidity Providing agreement initially entrusted to NATIXIS has been transferred to ODDO BHF.

At the termination of the Liquidity Providing Agreement signed between IPSEN and NATIXIS, the following resources were held by the liquidity account as of June 29th, 2018:

12,751 IPSEN shares

€3,137,934.80

As a reminder, as of the last statement on this agreement, December 29th, 2017, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

19,647 IPSEN shares

€2,460,476.16

IPSEN has entrusted ODDO BHF and NATIXIS, and for a period of one year, automatically renewable, with the implementation of a liquidity agreement and its market watch in accordance with the Charter of Ethics established by the AMAFI and approved by the decision of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on March 21st, 2011.

For the implementation of this agreement, the following resources were allocated to ODDO BHF for the liquidity account:

12,751 IPSEN shares

€3,137,934.80

