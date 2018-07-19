sprite-preloader
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 
19.07.2018
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, July 19

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:19 July 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):120,450
Highest price paid per share (pence):25.0000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):24.6000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):24.7583

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,411,253,555 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,411,253,555 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

19 JULY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
993724.6516:29:47London Stock Exchange
251324.7016:24:04London Stock Exchange
61524.7515:50:05London Stock Exchange
774024.7515:50:05London Stock Exchange
232724.7515:27:51London Stock Exchange
283924.7515:27:51London Stock Exchange
1736724.8014:46:38London Stock Exchange
297524.9014:46:38London Stock Exchange
295925.0014:18:49London Stock Exchange
24024.9013:24:49London Stock Exchange
442824.9013:24:49London Stock Exchange
683324.8512:49:27London Stock Exchange
15724.8512:49:27London Stock Exchange
601024.7512:17:10London Stock Exchange
281124.8011:56:12London Stock Exchange
242124.7511:45:12London Stock Exchange
530424.7511:45:12London Stock Exchange
610224.7511:20:37London Stock Exchange
2244324.7511:20:35London Stock Exchange
291324.6010:14:22London Stock Exchange
144924.6009:48:28London Stock Exchange
730524.6008:55:28London Stock Exchange
276224.8508:11:44London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


© 2018 PR Newswire