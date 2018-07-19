Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 19 July 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 120,450 Highest price paid per share (pence): 25.0000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 24.6000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 24.7583

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,411,253,555 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,411,253,555 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

19 JULY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 9937 24.65 16:29:47 London Stock Exchange 2513 24.70 16:24:04 London Stock Exchange 615 24.75 15:50:05 London Stock Exchange 7740 24.75 15:50:05 London Stock Exchange 2327 24.75 15:27:51 London Stock Exchange 2839 24.75 15:27:51 London Stock Exchange 17367 24.80 14:46:38 London Stock Exchange 2975 24.90 14:46:38 London Stock Exchange 2959 25.00 14:18:49 London Stock Exchange 240 24.90 13:24:49 London Stock Exchange 4428 24.90 13:24:49 London Stock Exchange 6833 24.85 12:49:27 London Stock Exchange 157 24.85 12:49:27 London Stock Exchange 6010 24.75 12:17:10 London Stock Exchange 2811 24.80 11:56:12 London Stock Exchange 2421 24.75 11:45:12 London Stock Exchange 5304 24.75 11:45:12 London Stock Exchange 6102 24.75 11:20:37 London Stock Exchange 22443 24.75 11:20:35 London Stock Exchange 2913 24.60 10:14:22 London Stock Exchange 1449 24.60 09:48:28 London Stock Exchange 7305 24.60 08:55:28 London Stock Exchange 2762 24.85 08:11:44 London Stock Exchange

