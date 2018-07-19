Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on June 1, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from July 12, 2018 to July 16, 2018:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 12.07.2018 25,000 53.0448 1,326,120 XPAR 12.07.2018 CHIX 12.07.2018 TRQX 12.07.2018 BATE 13.07.2018 22,500 53.2981 1,199,207 XPAR 13.07.2018 CHIX 13.07.2018 TRQX 13.07.2018 BATE 16.07.2018 22,500 53.0195 1,192,939 XPAR 16.07.2018 CHIX 16.07.2018 TRQX 16.07.2018 BATE Total 70,000 53.1181 3,718,266

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

Total is a global integrated energy producer and provider, a leading international oil and gas company, a major player in low-carbon energies. Our 98,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, cleaner, more efficient, more innovative and accessible to as many people as possible. As a responsible corporate citizen, we focus on ensuring that our operations in more than 130 countries worldwide consistently deliver economic, social and environmental benefits.

